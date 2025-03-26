Studio6000 Printmakers Workshop Series

Studio 6000 Printmakers Offers Introduction to Printmaking Workshop Series

Studio 6000 Printmakers is opening its studio doors to people curious about fine art printmaking by offering a series of hands-on-beginning workshops on several printmaking and handmade bookmaking techniques.

The series kicks off April 5-6, 10am-2pm with Beginning Linocut taught by Paul Alan Bennett. Students will create a printing plate by using carving tools to cut out their designs on Gomuban (similar to linoleum but softer and easier to cut). Students will learn how to apply ink to the plate and then print it using a hand pulled technique or by using one of the presses available. Cost: $80, including supplies.

Other Workshops

Introduction to Collagraph — Instructor Barbara Kennedy

April 26 and 27, 10am-2pm

Students will learn how to create a printing plate using simple materials like paper, glue and acrylic mediums, inking techniques and printing with a press. Cost: $80 including materials

April 26 and 27, 10am-2pm Students will learn how to create a printing plate using simple materials like paper, glue and acrylic mediums, inking techniques and printing with a press. Cost: $80 including materials Introduction to Monotype — Instructor Beale Jones

May 3, 10am-2pm

Learn how to create a colorful, unique print or “monotype,” using a brayer tool and masks to create a design directly on a plate, then printing it using a press. Cost: $80 including materials

May 3, 10am-2pm Learn how to create a colorful, unique print or “monotype,” using a brayer tool and masks to create a design directly on a plate, then printing it using a press. Cost: $80 including materials Beginning Bookbinding — Instructor Diana Phillips

May 13, 8pm

Learn the craft of bookbinding in this introductory class and leave with several samples. Begin learning an understanding of paper and how to determine grain direction. From there, fold down large sheets into book size sheets, create folios and sections and then sew book structures. Students will depart with the knowledge of how books are created along with 3-4 structures in hand. Cost: $45.

Sign up for all the workshops or just one! For more information and to register contact Barbarakennedyart@msn.com.

Studio 6000 Printmakers is a shared workspace in Sisters Oregon for artists with a shared passion for printmaking. The studio is located at 211 East Sun Ranch Drive, #103, Sisters.

facebook.com/Studio6000Printmakers