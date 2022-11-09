Maker Faire On Track for November

The second annual Central Oregon Maker Faire is happening this November at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. The event takes place November 11-13 in the First Interstate Bank arena and will feature a variety of activities. While all details are subject to change, the latest information can be found at centraloregon.makerfaire.com.

Honorary Chair Tony DeBone, a Deschutes County Commissioner, is excited about the event. “I’m a maker by background, and I’m very excited to see the innovative group of doers in the tri-county area. I’ve supported the growth of the community for many years, and I’m honored to be able to participate in the Maker Faire this year. I hope people can come to the event to see how creative people are solving problems and producing locally-made goods to benefit their neighbors.”

The Maker Faire will have a variety of activities the afternoon of the 11th. As the exhibitors load into the area, the Faire will kick off with an Education Day, featuring a track for educators and for students, both live and online. Students will have access to a variety of, “activity stops,” to learn more about making, while educators will get access to content on how to create and evaluate maker and science-based activities, while also getting an understanding of how to motivate student-led opportunity.

Friday will also feature the hanging of the live judging for the Central Oregon Youth Artist Challenge, also in its second year. This challenge features submissions from students under the theme of: “What makes me, me.” The Faire will officially open at 4pm to the public with a Meet the Makers party and a live session of Ignite Bend involving local personalities.

Saturday and Sunday will be an open feature of makers and artisans that will introduce the public to interactive exhibits around building, casting, 3D printing and other maker activities. Demos of robotics, cardboard tube dueling and innovations in public safety will also be available. Overall this will be an event to showcase the creativity of the region and introduce attendees to the world of makers.

