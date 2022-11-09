New Artists at the Gallery

((L-R) Multi Media Art by Judy Wilson. Eternity Pendant by Mat Garriott)

We hope that you have your calendar already marked to party with our newest artists at the Artists’ Gallery in the Village at Sunriver. If not, mark it now — Saturday November 12 from 4-6pm. As usual we will be serving beer and wine, soft drinks and tasty snacks. (For new visitors, we are located next door to the Mexican restaurant.)

We are proud to add two new artists to our talented group. Mat Garriott, jewelry artist, places a premium on using traditional techniques to craft jewelry with silver, gold and precious gems. Garriott finds inspiration in the making of elegant jewelry that can be worn for a wide variety of occasions and enjoyed for many years. Each piece makes a statement in sleek simplicity. Garriott is based out of La Pine and will be available to discuss his ever-expanding repertoire with event attendees.

Also new to the Gallery (but not the area) is painter and print maker Judy Wilson. Some of the artist’s inspiration comes from her years in southern California where she received her BFA from UC Irvine and taught art for 22 years while also producing commissioned pieces. The artist now resides in Sunriver and creates two-dimensional mixed media art often combining printmaking with pastels, acrylics and watercolor. Wilson paints in all mediums and her pieces are informed by the wonder of nature. Blooming flowers, flowing water and the vastness of desert skies and Central Oregon cloud formations all catch her imagination.

Also featured is Gallery favorite Bill Hamilton. Hamilton is an incredibly talented painter working primarily with acrylics. The artist says that his life in art has been a gift! “I am a grateful man.” Collectors of his paintings are also grateful to be able to regularly appreciate his sweeping views of the Cascade mountains and other Central Oregon landscapes. Hamilton is also an expert at capturing the joy of local birds. Pieces range in size from large originals to very affordable prints. Hamilton is so clever that he can even paint animals on pieces of flat rock. They are wonderful.

The Artists’ Gallery is in Sunriver Village, Building 19, open daily 10-5pm.

artistsgallerysunriver.com • 541-593-4382