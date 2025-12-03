Makin’ It Local Announces Darah Lundberg

(Darah Lundberg)

Makin’ It Local is delighted to welcome Oregon ceramic artist Darah Lundberg to its roster. Her work celebrates thoughtful forms, natural textures, and the understated beauty woven into everyday life.

Darah Lundberg is a Portland-based ceramic artist known for crafting functional pottery with a sculptural, organic sensibility. Blending stoneware, porcelain, and atmospheric firings, her work reflects the quiet rhythms of the natural world while offering pieces meant to be used, held, and enjoyed every day.

Her signature style pairs strong, inviting forms with subtle surface details—incised lines, inlaid oxides, and the warm unpredictability of wood-fired ash and flame. Each piece carries a sense of place, process, and the artist’s fascination with pathways, circles, nature, and the stories objects can hold.

A community-driven maker, Darah teaches ceramics at Portland Community College and Radius Art Studio, where she helps students build a relationship with clay through experimentation and craft. She participates actively in Oregon’s clay community, from wood-firing events to regional shows and open-studio tours.

Rooted in authenticity and shaped by years of hands-on learning, Darah’s work offers customers something rare today — humble, thoughtful ceramics made to be lived with, cherished, and used for years.

Darah’s work is perfect for collectors seeking refined yet organic handmade ceramics and buyers who value functional art with story, craft, and warmth.

About Makin’ It Local:

Makin’ it Local is Sisters, Oregon’s go-to destination for discovering exceptional, Central Oregon, and Oregon-made art and gifts. Our curated gallery highlights the region’s most talented artists and makers — showcasing handcrafted works that are authentic, inspired, and deeply rooted in the local landscape. With engaging artist events, community-driven initiatives, and a mission to celebrate the creative spirit of Central Oregon, Makin’ it Local brings together art lovers, visitors, and locals in a space where creativity thrives and local talent shines.

MakinItLocal.com