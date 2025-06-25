Makin’ it Local Announces Their Quilt Show Centric Art Events

(Silly Dog Art Glass 6c9 tray by Cheryl Chapman)

Makin’ It Local is honored to feature three artist receptions and a handful of artful events during the upcoming Sisters Oregon Quilters Affair week. Quilters Affair is the educational arm of the Stitchin’ Post and is held annually the week before the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show.

Artist Reception: Wednesday, July 9, 2025, 3-6pm

Artist in Attendance: Meet Susan Porteous of Green Bird Press.

Susan creates quilt-inspired letterpress prints, maps and Central Oregon themed art

Artist Reception: Thursday, July 10, 2025, 3-6pm

Artist in Attendance: Meet Cheryl Chapman of Silly Dog Art Glass

Cheryl creates whimsical reverse enamel painted fused glass in assorted designs.

Artist Reception: Friday, July 11, 2025, 3-6pm

Artist in Attendance: Meet Kathy Deggendorfer, the 2025 Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show Poster Artist. Makin’ it Local is featuring newly released fine art prints by Kathy.

All Artist Reception: Enjoy Makin’ it Local’s “special pour” of premium Oregon wine, our normal great Oregon beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. Friends and Vine, a wine shop in Sisters, curates the wines. Will we have our “famous” Gingersnap cookies? You bet!

Location: Makin’ It Local: 281 W Cascade Avenue, Sisters

More info: makinitlocal.com • @makinitlocal • 541-904-4722

Additionally, Makin’ it Local has five fun and artful events added to Quilters Affair week at Makin’ it Local:

Scone Sunday: Sunday, July 6, 10am-2pm

Art, Scones and Coffee served. Come for the caffeine, stay for the art!

Quilt Show Passport Stamping: Monday, July 7, 9am-7pm

Bring in your Quilt Show Passport and receive a free wildflower seed packet.

Wine, Art, Sip and Shop: Tuesday, July 8, 3-6pm

The perfect pairing of excellent Oregon wine and art. Friends and Vine, a wine shop in Sisters, curates the wines.

The Big Day – Quilt Show Day: Saturday, July 12. We are open 8am-6pm

Free Gift with art purchase.

Mimosa Sunday: Sunday, July 13, 10am-2pm

Enjoy a Mimosa on us! Finish off Quilt Show Week in style at Makin’ it Local.

About Kathy Deggendorfer:

Kathy Deggendorfer lives on a cattle and hay ranch just outside of Sisters, on the eastern slopes of the Cascade Mountains. Inspired by her surroundings’ color and texture, her vibrant and colorful watercolor paintings are whimsical representations of ranch life, her travels and the environment. Kathy’s paintings are often referred to as “Painter’s Quilts.” Kathy was chosen to create the 2007, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2019 and 2025 Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show Posters. Her work has been translated into quilting fabrics in collections by In The Beginning Fabrics, Maywood Studios and FreeSpirit Fabrics. Rich with color and pattern, Kathy’s work is collected throughout the Pacific Northwest. In 2008, Kathy was selected to create the Oregon State Ornament for the White House Christmas Tree, and in 2009 was a featured artist on Oregon Art Beat. Her image “Coming Home” was featured on the cover of the 2010 OPB calendar. In 2014, Kathy’s work was honored in a one-person show at the High Desert Museum in Bend. This exhibit continues to travel to museums around Oregon. It includes shows at the Oregon Historical Society Museum in Portland, the Columbia River Discovery Center Museum and the Baker City Museum. In collaboration with Kibak Tile, Sisters, Kathy creates handprinted tile murals for installation in public and private settings.

Her work is included in the permanent collections at Roberts Field Municipal Airport, Brasada Ranch Resort, Mahonia Hall (The Oregon Governor’s mansion), OHSU Casey Eye Institute, OSU Cascades Campus, St Charles Hospital Cancer Center, City of Sisters Fir Street Park, Peace Health Hospital in Longview, Washington and the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, as well as many private collections.

About Cheryl Chapman, Silly Dog Art Glass:

Cheryl employs traditional glass painting techniques, such as the “grisaille” technique, to create shadowing and texture. She then combines this technique with adding opaque high-fire glass enamels for detail and color. Cheryl starts with drawings embellished with a bit of whimsy and then begins the painting and firing process, which can take as many as five turns in the kiln to produce the final piece. Animals, especially dogs, cats, foxes and birds, take precedence in my work. The scenery around our current home in Central Oregon has tremendously influenced her subject matter’s development. She enjoys detailing the close-up and sometimes partial view of an animal’s face or head.

About Green Bird Press:

Green Bird Press is a small letterpress printing and bookbinding studio owned and operated by Susan Porteous in Bend, Oregon. She takes a modern, minimalist approach to design. Letterpress products, from prints to greeting cards, are hand-printed in small batches on two vintage presses: a Vandercook SP-15 and a Kelsey Excelsior X. You can view and purchase the work of Greenbird Press at Makin’ It Local in downtown Sisters,.

Quilt Show Week Hours (Sunday, July 6-July 13): Sunday 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday 9am-7pm, Quilt Show Day, Saturday, July 12, 8am-6pm

MakinItLocal.com