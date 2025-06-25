Get Ready for Tower Theatre’s 2025-2026 Season — We’re Live!

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Tuesday, July 1 at 7:30pm

The revamped show will blend modern-day earworms and iconic pop hits with the original styles that put American popular music on the map: Ragtime, Swing, Big Band, Country/Western, Doo Wop and Soul. Equal parts time-traveling musical variety show and career-launching talent platform, Postmodern Jukebox (or “PMJ”) will feature a cast of performers from their wildly popular YouTube channel to bring the musical universe to life.

Garrison Keillor

Tuesday, July 15 at 7:30pm

Garrison Keillor Tonight is an evening of stand-up, storytelling, audience song and poetry. One man, one microphone. There are sung sonnets, limericks and musical jokes, and the thread that runs through it is the beauty of growing old. Despite the inconvenience, old age brings the contentment of LESS IS MORE.

Tab Benoit

Thursday, July 17 at 7:30pm

Hear Thunder marks the long-awaited return of four-time Grammy-nominated artist Tab Benoit. Renowned for his distinctive guitar tone and Otis-Redding-esque voice, Benoit has been a captivating figure in the roots music world for over thirty years.

The Fretliners with Blackstrap Bluegrass

Sunday, July 20 at 7:30pm

Winners of the Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition in 2023, it is rare for there to exist a defining moment that changes the trajectory of four lives at once. But, clear as a lightning bolt in an open field, so electric was the moment The Fretliners first played together around a single microphone in the Cloverlick banjo shop barn one fateful evening, they knew they would be inseparable from that moment on.

Shinyribs

Tuesday, July 22 at 7:30pm

We will maybe never know what Shinyribs is. Sometimes, it’s a sprawling multi-piece ensemble slapping the air until it grooves; sometimes he’s a somber subtle songwriter pouring poetry on the ground from a cup half full. Either way it’s always the house-party-meets-library that is Kevin Russell.

Mike Dawes with Special Guest Cousin Curtiss

Sunday, July 27 at 7:30pm

Mike Dawes is an English guitarist known for composing, arranging and performing multiple parts simultaneously on a single guitar.

Cousin Curtiss brings to the stage a fiery dynamic rarely seen by a solo act and now partnered up with the equally enigmatic and soulfully driven electric guitar prowess of Harrison B, these two road warriors are on a mission to electrify audiences everywhere with their two-man full-band sound.

