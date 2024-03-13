Makin’ It Local Open House

(Pete Alport – Wizard Falls, Christian Murrillo – Loom (Fort Rock), James Parsons – Hosmer Lake Curves)

Makin’ It Local announces the exhibition of large-format landscape photography by Pete Alport, Christian Murillo and James Parsons. The three Bend-based photographers capture the beauty of the State from their personal perspectives. An Open House at Makin’ It Local at 281 W Cascade Avenue in Downtown Sisters will coincide with The Sisters Arts Association Fourth Friday Art Walk.

Pete Alport

Pete Alport has seen his share of wild places as an award-winning nature photographer and videographer. An Oregon native based in Bend, his photos have graced many magazine covers, and his production company has produced stunning ski and snowboard footage and various commercial projects. Pete has traveled to many places and captured images 12 months a year; therefore, his imagery represents spring, summer, fall, and winter, from landscapes to people immersed in beautiful settings. Pete is one of Makin’ It Local’s three Adventure Photographers. You can view and purchase Pete’s large-format photography at Makin’ It Local in downtown Sisters. For more information, please visit makinitlocal.com @makinitlocal and @petealport.

James Parsons

Extreme Oregon is the alter ego of photographer James Parsons. James roams the wilderness areas of Oregon, searching for the state’s most extreme beauty. All of his photographs are true to what the camera saw. There are no composite compositions anywhere in his collection. An avid hiking enthusiast and thur-hiker, James gets off the beaten path and captures iconic Oregon landscapes from perspectives often not represented by other photographers. James is one of Makin’ It Local’s three Adventure Photographers. You can view and purchase James’ large-format photography at Makin’ It Local in downtown Sisters. For more information, please visit makinitlocal.com @makinitlocal and @extremeoregon.

Christian Murillo

As a natural landscape and adventure photographer, Christian constantly searches for wilderness, which he finds in his travels and near his home in Bend. The focus of his work is to humble and inspire humanity with the grace and power of nature while also highlighting the fragility of the natural world as a result of human impact. Capturing nature through the camera lens must be done organically, with a purist approach, natural light from the most spectacular moments as a centerpiece, and a conservative approach to post-processing. Christian’s style is further distinguished, focusing on minimalistic compositions inspired by subtle yet powerful textures, patterns, and geometry. Christian is one of Makin’ It Local’s three Adventure Photographers. You can view and purchase Christian’s large-format photography, Makin’ It Local, in downtown Sisters. For more information, please visit makinitlocal.com, @makinitlocal, and @cmurillophoto.

Perspective, Three Oregon Adventure Photographers Exhibition will run from March 22, 2024 through April 25, 2024.

About Makin’ It Local:

We are Makin’ It Local and Celebrating Oregon. Art, photography, fine crafts, jewelry, ceramics, gifts and more. Featuring artwork by Megan Marie Myers, Lindsay Gilmore, Rachel Dantona (Hikerbooty), James Parsons (Extreme Oregon), Pete Alport, Christian Murillo, Letter Press by Quail Lane Press and Green Bird Press, Julie Hamilton, Sheila Dunn, Susan Luckey Higdon, and many more!

Makin’ It Local is located at 281 W Cascade Avenue in downtown Sisters and is open winter hours, Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, and weather permitting, Sunday, 10am-4pm.

