Celebrate Tumalo Art Co. 10th Best Fine Art Sale Ever

(Artist’s booth from years past | Photo courtesy of Tumalo Art Co.)

The Tumalo Art Co. Tenth Best Fine Art Sale Ever is coming back after a two-year hiatus, March 16, from 9am-3pm. It will be held right upstairs from the gallery in the Old Mill District.

Twenty artists are cleaning out their studios to make room for new work and will be filling this large space with artwork, all medias, large and small. The art will be discounted approximately 25-50 percent from normal prices — exceptional deals. This sale is a great time to find original art by your favorite artists for your home or office.

Tumalo Art Co. is located at 450 SW Powerhouse Dr. #407, just a few doors south of REI in the Old Mill District. There will be directional signs to the upstairs sales location. Call 541-385-9144 for more information.

tumaloartco.com