Makin’ it Local’s Fourth Friday Art Walk Feed Sisters Silent Auction in Support of the Sisters Kiwanis Foundation Food Bank

Bring your nonperishable food donation and bid on original paintings by Kathy Deggendorfer and Susan Luckey Higdon — each one spectacularly custom framed by High Desert Frameworks.

Not into the bidding drama? No problem!

We’ve got a BUY IT NOW option — Call 541-904-4722 for details.

100% of proceeds benefit the Sisters Kiwanis Foundation Food Bank!

How to Join the Fun

Fourth Friday Art Walk Silent Auction

Friday, October 24 | 10am-7pm

Oregon wines, local brews & tasty treats from 4-7pm

Makin’ it Local | 281 W Cascade Ave., Sisters

Can’t make Fourth Friday?

No worries — bidding runs through October 31 at 5:30pm!

Makin’ it Local is partnering with the Sisters Kiwanis Food Bank this October for the annual Feed Sisters Food Drive. With demand for food assistance in Sisters more than doubling since 2021, community donations are vital. Drop off nonperishable items at Makin’ it Local (281 W Cascade Ave.) during store hours or bring them to special events—including the Fourth Friday Art Walk (October 24), and Halloween Food Drive (October 31). Donors will be entered to win prizes, and Silent Auction proceeds benefit the Sisters Kiwanis Foundation. Visit feedsisters.com for more information. Together, we can fight hunger — neighbor to neighbor.

Makin’ it Local

…Powered by the Love of Local

281 W Cascade Avenue

Downtown, Sisters

541-904-4722

Fall Hours (September 2, 2025, to October 31, 2025): Open Daily: Monday through Saturday, 10am to 5:30pm, Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Fourth Friday Art Walk: 10am to 7pm.

MakinItLocal.com • feedsisters.com