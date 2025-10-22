(Audience members join James & Jamesy on stage | Photo by Hintringer Photography)

Grab your teacups and ring in the holiday season with fun, frivolity, mirth, and merriment!

Reminiscent of classic British pantos, and blending physical comedy, quick-witted wordplay, and cleverly crafted interactive elements, O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy will take the stage at the Tower Theatre on December 2 at 3pm and 7:30pm. If you’re a fan of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss, James & Jamesy’s latest theatrical effort is definitely your cup of tea!

“Theatre is in its essence an exercise in imagination, a suspension of disbelief,” says Alastair Knowles, who plays the eccentric Jamesy character. “O Christmas Tea focuses on, and plays with, this distinction.”

British Comedy legends James & Jamesy (aka Aaron Malkin and Alastair Knowles) have been flooding auditoriums with joy and laughter for over a decade in their multi-award winning tea-themed comedies. Renowned for their impeccable timing, comic physicality, and endearing chemistry, the duo serve up an evening of unbridled hilarity that will leave your cheeks rosy from laughter and your spirits soaring with festive cheer.

James and Jamesy will be touring their flagship production O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy over 60 shows in 37 cities. The production has worked its way into the hearts of hundreds of thousands of theatre-goers across North America. And for many of those viewers, O Christmas Tea has become a cherished annual tradition.

While their experiences are shared, the characters approach the experience from very different – yet equally hilarious – perspectives. For Malkin’s James, on-stage events are make-believe and the audience is of the real world. While to Knowles’ Jamesy, on-stage events are real and the audience doesn’t exist. This vast difference in perspectives dissolves as the play progresses and audiences find themselves compelled to join the performers in the world of imagination and in the delight of ‘play.’

“At this time of year, we’re inspired to dream big and tap into our child-like imagination,” Malkin said. “O Christmas Tea is a show that brings family and friends together. For those who’ve already made it part of their holiday tradition, we’re excited to introduce new elements that will make this year’s performance even more unforgettable.

“Every year the tour gets bigger and the show develops, which keeps the whole experience fresh and thrilling for audiences and ourselves. We will be sharing this show with tens of thousands of people this November and December. We can’t wait!”

At the end of the day, this celebration of the holiday spirit is one in which the duo hopes the audience is able to leave receiving the gift of shared play and joy.

“We want adults to leave feeling lighter, more playful, and with a deeper connection not only with their immediate companions, but also with the entire audience who shared in the magical experience,” Knowles added.

“Complete and utter fun… for all ages.”

★★★★★ CBC

“I cannot think of a show that will leave you more profoundly happy than this.”

★★★★★ Stage Door, Toronto

O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy

Showtimes: December 2, 2025 at 3pm and 7.30pm

December 2, 2025 at 3pm and 7.30pm Venue: 835 NW Wall St., Bend, OR 97703, United States

835 NW Wall St., Bend, OR 97703, United States Tickets: com, or from the Theatre Box Office (541-317-0700)

Also playing in several cities across Oregon this holiday season:

November 28, 29 & 30, 2025 – Portland, Oregon (Newmark Theatre)

Portland, Oregon (Newmark Theatre) December 3, 2025 – Salem, Oregon (Elsinore Theatre)

– Salem, Oregon (Elsinore Theatre) December 4, 2025 – Medford, Oregon (Craterian Theater)

– Medford, Oregon (Craterian Theater) December 5, 2025 – Grants Pass, Oregon (Rogue Theatre)

– Grants Pass, Oregon (Rogue Theatre) December 6 & 7, 2025 – Eugene, Oregon (Hult Center)

ochristmastea.com