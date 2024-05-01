May First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Bend & Redmond

Bend/Old Mill First Friday

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing through May.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/departments/library

COCC’s Barber Library Rotunda Gallery is exhibiting paintings by Bend artist and COCC emeritus professor of art Bill Hoppe, titled Gradients, Gatherings and Glimmers, from May 6 to June 25.

According to the artist, the exhibition utilizes the circular design of the two-story Rotunda Gallery for effect. On the second level, 17 panels form four large-scale works, all created during the pandemic and sharing a skeletal structure and muted colors. Filling the gallery below, ten Glimmers encircle the space, pieces completed in 2023 “with radiant floral structure to celebrate the reappearance of warmth and color.”

Hoppe is a former art professor and gallery director at COCC. Trained at St. John’s University and the University of Washington, he was a working artist prior to his arrival at COCC in 2000; he retired in 2020. A former National Endowment for the Arts fellowship recipient, his work has exhibited at galleries from San Francisco to Seattle and his canvases are featured in many permanent collections, including with the Pacific Northwest Art Council, Seattle Art Museum, Tacoma Art Museum and the Portland Art Museum. In 2008, Hoppe received the Oregon Art Education Association’s Higher Education Teacher of the Year award.

For complete gallery hours, visit the Barber Library’s webpage at cocc.edu/library.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Through the artwork of Ann Hamilton, Matthew Day Jackson, Wangechi Mutu and Kiki Smith, Near, Far, Gone: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation, the Museum’s most recent exhibit, explores the close and complex relationship between humans and wildlife. Whether employing symbolism or allegory, color or texture, size or shape, these artists have looked to animals to contextualize the human experience and define our reflection in the landscape. Each of the 19 works featured in the exhibition depicts an animal species in transition: some endangered, some threatened, some existing near humans and others moving further away. Continuing through September 8.

The Endangered in The High Desert exhibit continues through July 7, bringing heightened attention to the variety of species in the High Desert ecosystem that are facing extinction or recovering from the threat. Examine the importance of ecological connectivity through engaging photographs and playful design. Visitors will also learn about simple conservation measures that they can take to help wildlife. In addition to learning about endangered species in the exhibit, visitors can tour the High Desert Museum’s other exhibits to meet living wildlife that have been listed on the ESA, including a bald eagle, Foskett speckled dace and desert tortoises.

And continuing through January 12, 2025 is Sensing Sasquatch. Leave your pop-culture notions behind as you learn about the past, present and future of Sasquatch through the work of five Native artists. See their representations, stories and artwork about this “non-human other” and learn how they vary between tribes across regions in this High Desert Museum original exhibition.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Announcing Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer.

In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, master oil and watercolorist David Kreitzer’s commitment to beauty and meditative work compels him to create exquisite, mood-invoking oil and watercolor Central Oregon splendor landscapes, figure, fantasy, oak and vineyard hills and Nishigoi koi images.

David, whose career was launched with a sold out show at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, has been a professional artist for 57 years.

David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his duties, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzer has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows in museums, universities and galleries across the country, and his paintings have served as posters for the Mozart Festival in San Luis Obispo, California, Atlantic Magazine and the Seattle Opera. He was a featured artist for the American Artist Magazine, and his collectors include Michael Douglas, Mary Tyler Moore, the Howard Ahmansons, the Robert Takkens, the Cargill Corporation and the Hind and Hirshhorn Foundations. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Thomas Albright, in his review of David Kreitzer’s first solo exhibit at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, wrote: “Kreitzer demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” He has recently moved to Bend from the California coast, where he resides with his wife, celebrated opera singer Jacalyn Kreitzer. They have two children, Anatol and Fredrica.

Exhibiting daily 1-5pm and all First Fridays.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be showcasing Richard D. Sweatt for the Art Walk on May 3.

The imaginative and colorful artwork will showcase samples of the Science Fiction Pulp Fiction Magazines of the 40s/50s. After art classes, graphic design courses and art history at CSULB, he began work in the advertising field. His 40 year advertising career has included full time positions as art director, senior art director and freelance graphic designer. Richard has managed and organized graphic departments at dozens of advertising agencies. In the past he has created and designed for companies like CBS, Hughes Aircraft and a hundred different advertising agencies, manufacturers and retailers. He has been honored in the advertising field with over 40 awards from the Inland Empire ADDY’S. His business includes both traditional artwork and computer art. In the past few years he has had a renewed interest in painting both oil and acrylic utilizing various subjects. He is currently a member of OCFA Association and has recently participated in the well-known Hillcrest Art Festival. Richard’s exhibit goes through the month of May and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am-4pm.

Linus Pauling Gallery | Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd.

541-385-3908 • uufco.org

Continuing through June 2 is UUFCO Art Resource Team’s Time and Transformation. This exhibit features art that shows change over time, whether quantified, personified or indefinite. Transformation may involve change in form, appearance, character, understanding or insight.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Janice Rhodes will be featuring her art at the Oxford Hotel through the month of May. “Painting with a mixture of molten beeswax, damar resin and pigment can be quite a challenge,” Janice Rhodes says. “The first records of encaustic painting date back to Ancient Egypt. Some of the Phayum Funeral masks discovered in royal tombs are in museums today.” She wonders how the artists of that time were able to meet the challenge of painting with a medium that requires a process of keeping the encaustic mixture constantly hot without the benefit of electricity or modern tools. Encaustic is the Greek work for “to burn in.”

Janice has been an encaustic artist for almost 20 years. She was introduced to the medium in an art class at the Bend Art Station. The class focused on teaching in an abstract technique. But she has developed a more representational style in her portraiture, and enjoys using a whimsical technique in her animals. She is a member of the High Desert Art League and is also an original member of The Red Chair Gallery.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St.

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

This Friday, May 3, Mockingbird Gallery is proud to open our three-person show, Lasting Impressions, featuring the amazing works of Charles Cashwell, Jennifer Moses and John C. Traynor. This exhibit will run through May.

In the last three years Charles Cashwell has decided to expand his works and offer more than just portraits to art enthusiasts. Following his long-term passion for impressionism and rich color, Charles spent two years in Taos, New Mexico further developing his technique.

In 1994 Jennifer Moses moved to Ojai, California and over the next several years Jennifer explored many various types of mediums including fine art photography, ceramics, and various aspects of design before finally focusing once again on painting.

John C. Traynor is a skilled painter of every genre: landscape, still life and portraiture. In the tradition of the Dutch Masters, he suffuses his work with a soft rendering of light that captures the essence of nature in a quiet yet powerful way.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

International award-winning painter Barbara Hudler Cella is exhibiting her paintings at Premiere Property Group at 25 NW Minnesota Avenue in downtown Bend through the month of May. Join her and learn more about her work at First Friday Art Walk on May 3.

Barbara moved to Central Oregon specifically because of what she sees and feels while surrounded by the region’s magnificent landscapes. This show includes her brilliant acrylic landscape paintings featuring the area’s intimate beauty and accessible wildness. Barbara states, “I have never felt so moved by my surroundings before making Bend my home. Although I paint local and perhaps similar scenes, I strive to capture, above all, the emotional experience of being immersed in these landscapes while I create my work.” barbaracella.com.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In May, Red Chair Gallery showcases encaustic paintings by Janice Rhodes and landscape photography by Mike Putnam. Also on special display are stoneware pottery by Blue Spruce Pottery and jewelry by Mary Jo Weiss. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am- 6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

For the month of May, Sage Custom Framing and Gallery is pleased to welcome the works of Telma Setti in Wild, Beauty of Nature. This show brings together different subjects; landscapes, seascapes and wildlife in oil.

“I just want to capture the beauty that surrounds us and bring it indoors through my paintings. Subject is secondary since Mother Nature offers much! The skies, a gentle creek, the stunning moon, amazing wild animals or a colorful fish underwater, even man-made objects that simply beautify and compose the scene all make me feel inspired to paint.

“Painting outdoors is my favorite way to start my work. It gives me the opportunity to improve my skills and embark on a fulfilling adventure. Direct observation of the elements, light, color and atmosphere is essential, but most important is the sensory experience of being there, in intimacy with the scene.

“I carry this special feeling to the studio and use the plein air painting as a study for my next painting. When travelling, scuba diving and taking tons of pictures are other ways that provide me with a good source of images to paint from and enjoy that special feeling again.”

Show runs May 1-June 1 with a reception on First Friday, May 3, 4-7pm. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm and Saturday, 12-4pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Gallery presents the WATERCOLOR SHOW, a show dedicated to art utilizing water medium. Over 15 SageBrushers Art Society member artists will be represented in watercolor. Gallery hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1pm-4pm.

Scalehouse Gallery

550 NW Franklin Ave., Ste. 138

541-640-2186 • scalehouse.org

Continuing through December 30 is Christi Zorrilla Soto, The Endless Knot.

Christi’s work is driven by her personal experiences as a multicultural individual. Her Peruvian-Chinese heritage, along with her family’s migration from different parts of the world, has inspired an exploration at the intersection of native arts with contemporary art. Through minimal sculptures, textiles, and installation arts, Zorilla Soto exposes the delicate journey of migration and the celebration of diversity. By combining traditional and modern techniques, Christi aims to foster dialogue between the past and present while honoring her heritage and uncovering her own identity. Through art, she hopes to inspire others to embrace their roots and recognize the beauty in the diversity surrounding us. scalehouse.org/artist-christi-zorrilla-soto.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira Frances has launched a new collection of silk and satin scarves translated from her original oil paintings. These scarves are for sale, and they also appear in her still life paintings, as art-within-art. The images range from the graceful swan with her detailed feathers, to a family of butterflies making their way across a silk sky, to warrior women holding the light, to fireflies that look like lanterns and many more.Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical Physician Assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Joren Traveller continues exhibiting a new collection of her paintings in the mezzanine gallery at Touchmark at Pilot Butte through the month of May.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Tumalo Art Co. features new hand-blown glass and intimate landscape paintings by Nancy Becker and Susan Luckey Higdon. Stillness, art inspired by nature’s deep hush, opens May 3, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill Districts First Friday Gallery Walk. The exhibit combines the glowing transparency of Nancy Becker’s hand-blown glass with Susan Luckey Higdon’s poetic landscape paintings.

With a similar sensibility for color and a shared sense of awe for what is communicated by nature, glass artist Nancy Becker and painter Susan Luckey Higdon enjoy displaying their work together and seeing the energy it creates. Designing the gallery’s exhibit space with both 2D and 3D pieces leads to a stunning synchronicity as the artworks ‘speak’ to each other. Susan’s images come from time spent in the high Cascades painting plein air in the late autumn and Nancy’s fluid use of color and shape in her glass blowing is her response to living and working on her land.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents impressionistic oil paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member, Scott Dyer. Scott has always been drawn to the idea of capturing the beauty, poetry, and emotion of a moment on canvas. “Each painting I create is sort of a practice piece to move me closer to that feeling of perfectly capturing all those elements…. which of course as an artist you never stop seeking. The trick is of course to enjoy the journey and never the destination.” Stop in to enjoy a beverage and drink in the art! Showing through June.

Redmond First Friday

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth Street

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

For May’s First Friday, the SCP Redmond Hotel and Dry Canyon Arts Association will play host to a select group of Redmond High School students who will be exhibiting the works that they have created in and out of art class. Eight students will participate and be celebrated for their accomplishments and their potential in the arts.

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Julie Miller’s love for horses is conveyed through her artwork using various media in a representational or abstract style. Living in Central Oregon has given her many outdoor experiences and settings to draw from. She creates her art using colors taken straight from nature. Miller is an active rider and horse owner. She splits her time between making art and riding and training her horses. The seasons dictate her studio time. Beth Hanson says, “Making art inspired by someone or something I love is the most satisfying way of expressing myself through art. As a self-taught artist, I am excited about discovering my style through taking a wide variety of classes and experimenting with different subjects and mediums.”

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Michael Peterson creates art with the intention of bringing back fine memories of the landscapes as they are or could be. He tries to imagine the view from one hundred or more years ago and uses those imagined scenes as his muse.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Rick Thompson Since retiring from a long career as a graphic designer, Rick Thompson is able to fully indulge in his passion for oil painting, refusing to limit himself to a specific genre or subject. As an artist, he aims to breathe life into canvases using color, composition, light, and shadow.