Meadow Sky Productions Presents The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Meadow Sky Productions is proud to present a childhood classic for its spring production, C.S. Lewis’ beloved, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. The play will run for six shows, March 14-23, at High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond.

Meadow Sky seeks to bring fantasy, adventure and magic to new and veteran audiences alike as it pushes the envelope artistically, re-imagining story elements while highlighting treasured characters in bold pastels. Sword fights abound from small-scale duels to full-blown warfare, and the stage expands to the screen with filmed, complimentary projections and custom animations. Local artists lend their artistic talents to create a stunning stage that blends realism with whimsy, with audience eyes seamlessly transitioning from hand-painted maps and scene decor creating the illusion of book pages to a bridge, stream and forest stage built out into the center of the audience.

“We’re creating a story for all ages,” says Director David Purkey. “I grew up with Narnia, and my goal in this retelling is to ensure Narnia also grew up with me. While there are beautiful ways to portray the animals in Narnia on stage and in film with puppets, animation or CGI, we opted to highlight the human archetypes each Narnian represents.”

Aslan won’t be wearing a furry mane or be controlled by a skilled team of puppeteers, Purkey said. Instead, he will wear the garb of a knight and carry a large broadsword on his back, with a lion’s head emblazoned on his breastplate.

“We hope to heighten the humanity and connection between our characters and our audience.”

Meadow Sky is also continuing its commitment to pay its directing team and actors, a cast of 22 ages 8-63, and are extending that commitment to its backstage and tech crew. With this feat, it relies on community support through program advertisements, donations and ticket sales to make each production a reality. This effort will run an estimated $19k-$21k in compensation to cast and crew, facility rentals, performance rights, props, costumes, sets and other standard production expenses.

“It’s an intimidating choice to step out in faith and commit to paying your team when you don’t have any guarantee an audience will attend,” says Purkey. “But I’m grateful that my co-founder and wife Anna supports and agrees that the risk is worth doing the right thing.”

With each of the six performances able to hold just under 200 seats, tickets are priced as low as possible ($25) to support a breakeven point near 75% sold out, and a small profit which will be used toward Meadow Sky’s summer musical, if the sought after goal of 100% sold out becomes a reality.

For tickets or more information, please visit meadowskyproductions.com

Meadow Sky Productions presents

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Estimated content rating: PG for fantasy violence

By: C.S. Lewis

Dramatized by: Joseph Robinette

Director: David Purkey

Produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois

March 14-15 | 6:30pm

March 21 | 6:30pm

March 22 | 2pm & 6:30pm

March 23 | 3pm

Runtime 100 min (with intermission); Doors open 30 min prior to show time

High Desert Music Hall

818 SW Forest Ave.

Redmond, OR 97756

Tickets: $25

app.promotix.com/events/details/The-Lion–the-Witch-and-the-Wardrobe-tickets-2

Concessions and beverages available for purchase

About Meadow Sky Productions:

Meadow Sky Productions is a Central Oregon theater company with a mission to: entertain the regional community with stories and art that celebrate human experience and truth; educate the acting community through practice, performance and placement; and grow to expand its classes, shows and casting to meet the needs of the community. Meadow Sky is committed to providing events and artistic education that cultivate unity, joy and stability for all involved by creating an inclusive, safe space, paying its actors and production team, and telling stories meant to inspire and uplift every theater patron.

