Meet One of the Scientists from the Famed Biosphere 2 & More from High Desert Museum

In 1991, eight people sealed themselves for more than two years into a structure of glass pyramids and buildings. They were attempting to thrive as a closed ecosystem that could create oxygen and grow food.

On Wednesday, April 13, join us at the Museum for the Biosphere 2 Presentation . We’ll have the honor of meeting Mark Nelson, Ph.D., a member of the “Biospherian” crew featured in the exhibit Imagine a World . Nelson will share his experience and learnings through Biosphere 2 and his career.

Imagine a World: Biosphere 2 Presentation

Wednesday, April 13

7-8pm

Rimrock Café open 6:15-7pm

$10, members receive 20 percent discount

RSVP: Registration

Participants will be required to show upon arrival a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours and a photo ID. Those under 12 years of age are welcome without a vaccination card or negative test.

A Quiet Night at the Museum

Have you heard of our access program Museum and Me ? It’s a quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours.

Join us for the next Museum and Me on Thursday, April 28. Explore the Museum’s newest exhibits and revisit your favorites.

Museum and Me

Thursday, April 28

5-8pm

FREE for individuals, friends and family

RSVP: Registration

Make Tuesdays Special

Join Backpack Explorers and take your little on an adventure! On Tuesdays, children ages three-five can investigate science, art, music and stories. They’ll don backpacks filled with exciting objects while journeying through the Museum.

Upcoming themes include Stream Creatures and Magnified Adventures. What a way to spend a spring morning!

Backpack Explorers

Tuesdays, 10-11am

$15 per child. Members receive 20 percent discount. Non-members pay Museum admission for accompanying adult.

RSVP: Registration