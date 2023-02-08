Meet our February Artists in Residence

(Artwork courtesy of Caldera Arts)

We are excited to share more about our February 2023 Artists in Residence cohort. The second group of guests at our Caldera Arts Center in Central Oregon is working on projects involving music, photography, collage and environmental research.

February Residents

Yoonhee Choi, educated as a city planner, an architect and an artist, Choi explores the potentials of unexpected materials to express both multiple scales of spatial experience and intimate, personal associations. In her projects, which range from tiny collages to room-size installations, she uses everyday materials to search for limits and possibilities. Her explorations seek to deepen her sensitivity to her surroundings and her art is the record of her perception. She strives to create conversations with her viewers both to inspire aesthetic contemplation of mundane objects and material, and to awaken awareness of critical issues that are overlooked or willfully ignored.

Armon Collins is a father, visual artist and independent recording artist born and raised in Los Angeles. He creates and performs under the name Scarub and is part of an underground West Coast rap crew called Living Legends. Learn More

Sarah Farahat is a transdisciplinary Egyptian American artist, activist and educator dreaming of a more collective future for all beings. She teaches at local universities, for youth in her community, and is a member of the Justseeds Artists’ Cooperative. For the past fourteen years Farahat has monitored the body within the socio-political landscape in the United States and abroad-intervening with works exploring grief, longing, assimilation and storytelling. Learning about and participating in grassroots struggles for liberation, abolition and self-determination inform her art and design. Her days are infused with speculative fiction, music, water, culinary experiments and plant medicine.

Will Matsuda (b. 1993) is a Japanese American writer and photographer whose work focuses on the intersections of race, capitalism and the environment. His work has appeared in The New York Times, National Geographic, The New Yorker and National Public Radio, among other publications. He is based in Portland, Oregon, where he was born and raised. He is currently a photo editor at The New York Times.

Sarah Meadows is an Oregon-based visual artist. She received her MFA in Photography from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2016 and her BFA from Pacific Northwest College of Art in 2008. She also holds a BA from the Evergreen State College and studied at the Glasgow School of Art. Her work has been shown nationally and internationally at Melanie Flood Projects (Portland), Filter Photo (Chicago) and ClampArt (NYC) and is published by Publication Studio, the Institute for Interspecies Art & Relations and One Day Projects.

