Registration for Our Spring Production of Anastasia: The Musical (Youth Edition)

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

BEAT’s Spring Play Announcement

Anastasia: The Musical (Youth Edition)

From Tony winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, creators of such Broadway classics as Ragtime and Once On This Island, this dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

This musical is a shortened version of the Broadway original and we are thrilled to be the first to bring this beautiful story to Central Oregon. During a time of great strife and terrible violence, we are excited to share a story of love, belonging and the fight for truth and peace.

Registration opens Tuesday February 14 for our spring production. You can register online from 8am-8pm, on our website. If you have any technical issues, please let us know at bree.beal@beatonline.org.

Full schedule and performance information can be found on our website.

