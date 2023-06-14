Meet the Artist Reception with Maria Leistad — June 15

(Art courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Join us for a free Meet the Artist reception on June 15, 5-7pm!

Maria Leistad’s “Sunriver’s Trumpeter” is the featured artwork of the Sunriver Music Festival’s 2023 summer season. Come to the Artists’ Gallery in the Village at Sunriver to meet Leistad, see the stunning original painting, and enjoy light food and drinks. Music will be provided by violinist Mateo Garza, violin. This event is free and open to the public.

Throughout its 28-year history, Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artists Scholarship program has awarded almost $700,000 in scholarships to exceptional classical music students from throughout Central Oregon. Mateo Garza has been a scholarship recipient since 2015 while taking private violin lessons in Bend, has recently graduated from the esteemed Eastman School of Music in New York, and will begin a master’s degree program this fall at San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

Artist Maria Leistad knew from a young age that she wanted to be an artist, yet, in her words: “…my path has meandered, greatly influencing how I see and appreciate the world. My days are divided between endeavors that give me opportunities to incorporate my artistic interests.” A second-grade teacher at Three Rivers School in Sunriver (Bend-La Pine School District), Leistad is also an owner of Village Bike & Ski, has two master’s degrees in education and a smattering of post-baccalaureate classes in drawing, painting, and ceramics.

About the painting, in the artist’s words: “The natural music of this landscape that many of us call home is the perfect backdrop for the Festival’s immensely talented musicians. I hope that “Sunriver’s Trumpeter” conveys the same feelings of tranquility, magnificence and possibility that Sunriver Music Festival has come to represent.” The original 18×24” acrylic on canvas painting, custom framed by Eastlake Framing, will be a live auction item at the Festival’s annual fundraiser “Festival Faire” at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall on July 16. Tickets at sunrivermusic.org.

Join us in July for our Festival Faire! All proceeds from this popular event directly support the Young Artists Scholarship program and the 46th season of bringing professional orchestral musicians to Bend and Sunriver.

On Sunday, July 16 at 4pm, enjoy an elegant evening in the Sunriver Resort Great Hall, including delicious food, wine, a lively auction and performances from virtuosic Young Artist Scholarship recipients and accomplished alumni, the Central Oregon Mastersingers, and more. | details & tickets

2023 Sunriver Music Festival – August 4-17

led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell

Sunriver Music Festival fills Central Oregon with music. Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell leads world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 46th season.

Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a brilliant solo piano concert, and the fun, family-friendly Discover the Symphony concert will be onstage this summer. The concert series opens August 5 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 17 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. | more info

Housing Partners Needed

Each August, homeowners in the Sunriver/Bend area open their homes to Sunriver Music Festival musicians. Housing musicians is a rewarding experience and lasting friendships are formed. Your housing partnership ensures that Sunriver Music Festival can continue to present a world-class musical experience for the community each summer.

This summer, musicians arrive Thursday, August 3 and will depart Friday, August 18. Housing is appreciated for all or partial time.

Click here for more details and to sign-up as a housing partner .

