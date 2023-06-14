Internationally Touring ABBA Tribute Show Comes to Bend Stage

(Photo courtesy of La Jolla Booking Agency)

It’s really no exaggeration to say ABBA was the Swedish Beatles.

Marie-Claire Follett — who lives in California but hails from London — is the bubbly musician who plays ABBA’s Anni-Frid Lyngstad in her ABBA tribute band which comes to the Tower Theatre on Monday, July 31 at 8pm.

Quite the niche profession one might say, but one that is arguably necessary on this side of the pond.

Across the country, there’s no shortage of Beatles or Elvis tribute shows but ABBA tributes are a bit harder to come by. In Europe, they’re just as common as Elvis tributes here.

“When we were living in London, we were one of 100 ABBA tribute bands,” said Follett.

Five years ago, Follett and her musician husband, Andy Marshall, moved to the United States and cast another ABBA tribute band, The FABBA Show. Marshall plays Bjorn Ulvaeus, ABBA’s guitarist.

The FABBA Show now tours nationally, performing in 1000 – 1500 seat performing arts centers and casinos. The production features costumed performers singing and playing dance floor classics such as Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Take a Chance On Me, Super Trouper and Voulez Vous.

Follett says the American audience reception to their touring show has been overwhelming and appeals to people ages 1-100.

“We’ve literally had babies and people in walkers at our theater shows throwing all kinds of shapes in the aisles,” said Follett.

“Our audiences enjoy the band re-creating the huge energy and hilarious sense of fun of ABBA,” she said.

“We will have you singing along and if you are very brave, you will get up and dance with us. Yah? Yah!!!”

The FABBA Show – Tribute to ABBA comes to the Tower Theatre

Monday, July 31 at 8pm.

Direct from the U.K., The FABBA Show is the sensational, authentic and truly magical tribute to ABBA.

Tickets: $55-$88.50

Available online at towertheatre.org, or 541-317-0700 or at the Theatre Box Office.

Box Office hours are Monday-Saturday, 11am-4pm and one hour before all ticketed shows.

The Tower Theatre is located at 835 NW Wall Street in Downtown Bend.

The show is appropriate for all ages.

thefabbashow.com