Michelle Lindblom’s Work Selected for Two Online Exhibits

((L) Traversing, monotype (R) The Unveiling, mixed media acrylic by Michelle Lindlbom)

High Desert Art League member Michelle Lindblom’s work been selected to appear in two separate online juried exhibitions.

Her mixed media acrylic painting, An Unveiling, has been included in the Manhattan Arts International 2022 HerStory Exhibition, an online curated showcase of more than 100 women artists.

According to the Manhattan Arts Project website, the mission for the HerStory Annual Exhibition is to recognize the “enormous talent, vision and commitment” of women artists over the centuries. “Their contributions have gone under recognized… Annual HerStory exhibitions will continue until here is a fair and equal balance of women artists represented by art museums, galleries, art book publishers, major private and public collections, auction houses and the media.”

The exhibition is available for online viewing at manhattanarts.com/herstory-2022-exhibition-of-art-by-women-artists.

In addition, Lindblom’s monotype Traversing was selected for the National Association of Women Artists At a Crossroads Exhibition. It is available for online viewing at thenawa.org/product-category/at-a-crossroads.

The NAWA was founded in 1889 to create a greater opportunity for professional women artists in a male-dominated art world. Lindblom has been a member of the organization since 1992.

michellelindblom.com • highdesertartleague.com