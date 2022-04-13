Take the Family on a Wildlife Adventure!

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Explore the Natural World Together

Grab the family and join the Museum’s Burrowing into Wildlife Science: A Family Adventure Workshop Series. Families from rural Central Oregon and beyond are invited to apply for the multiweek STEM workshop, every Saturday from May 7 – June 11. Explore the natural world together, spark curiosity and a sense of adventure!

Application deadline is Monday, April 25 at 5pm.

You and your family will uncover the mysteries of amazing predators and prey across our local desert and forests – both at the Museum and in the field. The program is FREE, and families will receive $150 for participating, gas cards to help with transportation and lunch at each workshop.

Burrowing into Wildlife Science: A Family Adventure Workshop Series

Saturdays, May 14-June 11

9am-3pm

FREE, families must apply for program

Experience the World of the Charro

Charros are the embodiment of a tradition that stretches back more than 500 years. On Saturday, April 16, head to the 1904 Miller Ranch and meet charro Antonio Huerta! He will perform roping techniques and share the rich heritage of Mexican people.

PLUS Mariachi Monumental will perform traditional Mexican folk music at the ranch from 11am–1pm!

Roping at the Ranch

Saturday, April 16

11am-3pm

FREE with Museum admission

Museum and Me Returns

Have you heard of our access program Museum and Me? It’s a quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours.

Join us for the next Museum and Me on Thursday, April 28. Explore the Museum’s newest exhibits and revisit your favorites.

Museum and Me

Thursday, April 28

5-8pm

FREE for individuals, friends and family

