Morning Commutes are Changing in Central Oregon

Backyard Media alternative KRXF (92/9FM) Bend announces Gustav as the new morning show host effective February 13.

PD Kris Metzdorf-Arnold said, “Gustav has been a beloved fixture in Oregon radio for almost

30 years and I couldn’t be more excited for him to join the Backyard Media family. His music knowledge and style is a match made in Heaven for us and I know he’s going to rock mornings on 92/9FM.”

Gustav first moved to the PNW for college where he immediately got lost, walked into the campus radio station and the rest was history! He loves both discovering new music and reminiscing about seeing that one northwest area band that no one had ever heard of at the time in that one venue that no longer exists.

The X 100.7, Central Oregon's Newest Radio Station

Broadcasting weekday mornings LIVE from 5am to 10am, The Woody Show is highly-interactive, socially-engaging appointment radio. Featuring Woody, along with co- hosts Ravey, Greg, Menace and Sebas, The Woody Show is described by listeners

as “authentic,” “raw,” “unapologetic” and “recess/happy hour on the radio.”

The top-rated program based in LA, has had incredible success in their previous major markets, including St. Louis, Chicago and San Francisco. In 2016, The Woody Show was a NAB Marconi Radio Award finalist for Major Market Personality of the Year, and was launched into national syndication in 2017.

The Woody Show is now heard in nearly 30 markets in the United States and Canada, including: Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, OR, Las Vegas, Austin, Kansas City, Raleigh, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Honolulu and Peterborough, Ontario.

“I am so proud of what our team has brought to the community of radio listeners in Central Oregon! I think Central Oregonians will love to tune in and rock out!” said Andy Hilmes, general manager of Backyard Media.

