Tonight: Scalehouse Voices Presents June Park

(June Park | Photo courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

Scalehouse and OSU-Cascades present:

June Park, No One Wants to be Boxed In, An Artist’s Journey

Join local artist, June Park as they share their journey of a creative coming into their own in Central Oregon — from being the one of the first artist in residence at Patricia Clark Artist in Residency to the current Curator and Gallery Manager at Central Oregon Community College’s Pinckney Gallery, while creating their own work.

About June Park:

June shares a perspective cultivated from the truths they’ve had to balance through their life at the intersection of their identities. They hope their flavor of “just being” can help us see each other more clearly as unique and complex individuals.

They’re a lifelong creative and curious learner with a background in user experience design, graphic design, teaching and engineering. In their younger years, they studied music and performed in theater arts.

Scalehouse Voices are talks about ideas, practice and process, creativity and contemporary culture with artists and visionaries.

Artist Talk

Wednesday, February 15

6pm, 30 minute discussion followed by Q+A

OSU-Cascades Campus, Ray Hall

Tickets are free, but reservations are required as seats are limited.

Donations are welcomed.

RSVP

scalehouse.org