Mother-Daughter Artists Bring a Shared Creative Legacy to Madras

((Left) Rainbow Beach by Emily O’Neal (Right) Singing the Blues by Kathleen Veenstra)

Kathleen Veenstra and Emily O’Neal are having a Mother-Daughter art exhibit at Art Adventure Gallery in Madras for September and October. Both are former Santa Fe, New Mexico, artists now happily transplanted to Central Oregon. Emily lives in Bend and Kathleen in Redmond.

Emily works in a wide variety of media including oils, watercolor and pen and ink drawing. Kathleen will be showing oil landscapes of Oregon and New Mexico as well as her hand-thrown stoneware pottery. In addition to their shared passion for creativity and art, both are accomplished professional women. Emily is technical services manager for Deschutes Public Library. Kathleen has a master of fine arts degree in studio art from Miami University and is also a retired clinical psychologist. Both have been making art their entire lives because, “In our family that’s just what we do!”

The 40-year-old Art Adventure Gallery is located in the heart of Madras and open 11am-4pm Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. An opening is scheduled for First Thursday on September 3.

artadventuregallery.com