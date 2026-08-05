Meadow Sky Productions Presents The Play That Goes Wrong

(Photo courtesy of Meadow Sky Productions)

The Cornley Drama Society is thrilled to be able to put on their largest and bravest production yet: The Murder at Haversham Manor. Unfortunately for the actors of the society, their night of fame quickly goes from bad, to worse, to irrecoverably wrong. A brilliant play-within-a-play slapstick comedy, written by Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, The Play that Goes Wrong is sure to have you and the whole family rolling with laughter. The Play that Goes Wrong is Meadow Sky Production’s most ambitious show to-date, featuring a two-story set laden with stunts and traps for the actors and crew of the Cornely Drama Society.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Group pricing for groups 10+ is available by emailing meadowskyproductions@gmail.com.

Doors will open 30 minutes before listed show time. Tickets are $30 both online and at the door.

The Play That Goes Wrong is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service. concordtheatricals.com.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis, Henry Shields

High Desert Music Hall in Redmond

August 7, 7pm

August 8, 2pm and 7pm

August 9 3pm

August 14, 7pm

August 15, 2pm and 7pm

August 16, 3pm

Doors open 30 minutes before the show begins

Tickets: meadowskyproductions.com/purchase-tickets

meadowskyproductions.com/ • meadowskyproductions@gmail.com