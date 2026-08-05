Meadow Sky Productions Presents The Play That Goes Wrong

(Photo courtesy of Meadow Sky Productions)
The Cornley Drama Society is thrilled to be able to put on their largest and bravest production yet: The Murder at Haversham Manor. Unfortunately for the actors of the society, their night of fame quickly goes from bad, to worse, to irrecoverably wrong. A brilliant play-within-a-play slapstick comedy, written by Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, The Play that Goes Wrong is sure to have you and the whole family rolling with laughter. The Play that Goes Wrong is Meadow Sky Production’s most ambitious show to-date, featuring a two-story set laden with stunts and traps for the actors and crew of the Cornely Drama Society.
Concessions will be available for purchase. Group pricing for groups 10+ is available by emailing meadowskyproductions@gmail.com.
Doors will open 30 minutes before listed show time. Tickets are $30 both online and at the door.
The Play That Goes Wrong is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service. concordtheatricals.com.
The Play That Goes Wrong
Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis, Henry Shields
High Desert Music Hall in Redmond
August 7, 7pm
August 8, 2pm and 7pm
August 9 3pm
August 14, 7pm
August 15, 2pm and 7pm
August 16, 3pm
Doors open 30 minutes before the show begins
Tickets: meadowskyproductions.com/purchase-tickets