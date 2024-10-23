Mountain View High School Theatre Presents Traveling Terrors: A Haunted Carnival Experience

Join us for an unforgettable experience at Mountain View High School Theatre’s Traveling Terrors, a haunted carnival like no other, designed to raise funds in support of our theatre program. This event brings together the talents of all theatre classes, showcasing their creativity and passion while delivering thrills, scares, and fun for the whole family.

Event Details:

Dates & Times : October 25: 7-10pm October 26: 5-10pm October 27: 5-8pm

: Location : Mountain View High School Theatre

: Mountain View High School Theatre Ticket Price : $12 per person

: $12 per person Family-Friendly : Non-scary areas are available for younger

: Non-scary areas are available for younger Timed Entry: Tickets are sold in timed intervals to ensure everyone enjoys the experience without long waits.

As a major fundraising event, proceeds from Traveling Terrors will go directly to supporting the theatre arts program, helping to fund future productions, workshops, field trips and student projects. Contributions from all theatre classes have brought this haunted carnival to life, with each class offering its own unique twist on classic carnival frights. We’re excited to showcase the hard work and creativity of our students through this haunted carnival

Ticketing Information:

Tickets are available online with timed entry slots to ensure an enjoyable experience for all attendees. Tickets can can be purchased online at bendlapine.hometownticketing.com/embed/all?schools=11&single=1&depts=3.

Support Our Theatre Program:

By attending, you’re not only in for an unforgettable night, but you’re also supporting the future of theatre at Mountain View High School. We appreciate your generosity and look forward to a night of spooky fun!

For more information, please contact: Mountain View High School Theatre Department at 541-355-4558 or email amy.james@bend.k12.or.us.