High Desert Chamber Music Receives Operating Grant Support from the Oregon Arts Commission

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) has been awarded a grant from the Oregon Arts Commission for $4,110 toward general operating support. The Oregon Arts Commission established the Operating Support Program to contribute to the core operations of Oregon’s arts organizations that offer ongoing, sustained, artistic programming and outreach programs in the community.

“Operating support is crucial to organizations as these funds can be used at their discretion to sustain artistic programming,” said Arts Commission Chair Subashini Ganesan-Forbes. “Grant recipients (and their peers) also see this grant as a sign of our trust in their vision, capacity and importance to the Oregon arts ecosystem.”

The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at artscommission.oregon.gov.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our seventeenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

