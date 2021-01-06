Mountainfilm on Tour, an Annual Fundraiser for The Environmental Center, Returns!

(Photo | Courtesy of The Environmental Center)

Introducing a new experience featuring two weekends of spectacular films from the comfort of home!

Check out Mountainfilm’s inspiring program from wherever you are, at a time that works best for you! This year, we’re offering two great programs for you to enjoy. Each program will be available for a three-day window, and each features different films. Spread the word! This new format makes it possible for a larger audience to attend an event that usually sells out. Check out the films and more information about the virtual format here.

Tickets are on sale!

First Show

February 26-March 1, 2021

Purchase tickets here.

Second Show

March 5-March 8, 2021

Purchase tickets here.

Additional perks include:

Ability to pause and resume the show as needed (another beverage, more popcorn…) Plus, no lines for the bathroom during intermission.

A raffle! We’re putting together prize packages from the best shops across Central Oregon. Stay tuned; we’ll announce when the online raffle goes live.

Your ticket to the show supports our mission to advance a sustainable future.

Electric Mobility Projects Kicking Off in Central Oregon

Thanks to a recent Pacific Power grant, we are excited to be a part of not one, not two, but three local projects designed to bring electric transportation to the masses! Over the next 18 months, Central Oregonians will notice an electric bus and e-bike outreach, a mobile EV showcase, an electric school bus and much more. Stay tuned — we will highlight each of these exciting projects in more detail in the coming weeks.

Thanks to Pacific Power, the Oregon Clean Fuels Program, Bend-LaPine School District, Forth and many others for helping to make this happen.

Read the full announcement here.

In Case You Missed our December Power Hour Event…

Here’s the recording! (youtube.com) Learn about the basics of the Home Energy Score with representatives from the Oregon Department of Energy and Earth Advantage.

Forest Explorers: Winter Ecology

Wednesday outdoor program for third- to fifth-grade students

Join The Environmental Center to learn about winter ecology. We will explore different habitats, identify animal tracks, have fun with science — and of course, play in the snow! We will have your child(ren) in a stable learning pod of ten and will be following all COVID-19 guidelines. Sign up today!

Location: Skyliners Lodge, 16125 Skyliners Road, Bend

Date: Every Wednesday, January 13-February 24 (Excluding February 3)

Time: 11am-3pm

Cost: $45 per child, $85 for siblings

Sign up here: envirocenter.org/forest-explorers-winter-ecology.

Tips for Recycling your Holiday Tree

We hope that everyone had a wonderful, restful 2020 holiday season! If/when you’re ready to remove a holiday tree from your living room, here are a few options:

Donate $10 to your local boy scout troop for pick up ( TakeYourTree.com ).

Cut up your tree and put it in your curbside yard debris cart.

Drop off at Knott Landfill, Deschutes County transfer stations, or the Sisters Recycling Center through January 30. (Bonus: You can also recycle broken strings of holiday lights at Knott Landfill for free.)

If you’re a customer of Republic Services, they will collect your tree on your normal garbage day the week of January 11-15, 2021 for a $5 fee.

Remember, no flocked (fake snowy) trees. Remove all tinsel, ornaments and lights.

For more information, click here: envirocenter.org/recycle-your-holiday-tree.

Our Picks

Snowshoeing Northwest Oregon — January 6, 6pm / hosted by Oregon Wild. New Year, new adventures! Learn all about snowshoeing in Northwest Oregon, including tips and suggestions on everything from safety to gear to picking the most scenic trails.

Oregon’s African American History — January 25, 5pm / hosted by Deschutes Public Library. Delve into the history of African Americans in Oregon, with a special emphasis on historic places, with Kim Moreland of Oregon Black Pioneers.

Nature Nights — Returning January 27, 7pm / hosted by Deschutes Land Trust. Monthly virtual presentations on a nature-related topic given by experts in their field. Sign up today for the first event, A Closer Look at Microplastics.

