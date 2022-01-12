Mountainfilm on Tour is Back in Bend for the 19th Year

(Golden Age | Photo courtesy of The Environmental Center)

A Favorite Fundraiser for The Environmental Center will be Offered In-Person & Virtually

Mountainfilm on Tour-Bend will be offered as a hybrid event this year that can be experienced from the comfort of home and at the theater. Mountainfilm on Tour showcases a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed documentary films curated from the annual Mountainfilm festival held in Telluride, Colorado.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Environmental Center, a local nonprofit that embeds sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. For 32 years, The Environmental Center has served as a regional hub for environmental education, engagement and action.

“Mountainfilm on Tour always offers an incredible mix of outdoor adventures and diverse perspectives and stories that inspire audiences to create stronger communities and a better world,” said Mike Riley, executive director of The Environmental Center. “This hybrid format will offer a really flexible experience and a fun opportunity to support our mission.”

The Environmental Center will host two shows, each with different films.

In person show : Saturday, February 19, 7pm at the Tower Theatre.

$22 in advance and $25 day of show.

$10 (students), $20 (individuals) and $50 (households).

Each show is approximately two hours. For the virtual show, attendees can tune in from Central Oregon or beyond anytime during the designated four-day window.

Tickets are on sale now! View the film selections and ticket information at envirocenter.org/mountainfilm .

In addition to the films, The Environmental Center will host an online raffle with grand prize ski packages. There will be several additional prize bundles with various gift cards, gear and rentals, local experiences and more. The raffle will be live from February 19 through February 27.

