BEAT Looking to Fill Spaces on the Board & Committees

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

As we start this next exciting year BEAT Children’s Theatre is looking at all the wonderful challenges of expanding our programming all across Central Oregon… and we need volunteers to help us with our growth!

BEAT is looking for volunteers who would like to serve on our Board of Directors, our Development Committee and our Communications Committee.

Descriptions and Job Descriptions for these positions can be found on our website.

If you are interested in learning more, please contact our Executive Director, Bree Beal, at bree.beal@beatonline.org.

There are so many fun changes coming up at BEAT… we are so grateful for all our volunteers who help us bring our mission statement to life!

beatchildrenstheatre.org