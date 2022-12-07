Updated Locations

Music in Public Places provides an opportunity for Central Oregonians to hear chamber music close to home at libraries, and other public venues throughout Central Oregon, including Prineville, Redmond, Sisters, Sunriver and La Pine.

Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 6pm

Bend Cello Collective at the Downtown Bend Library

Saturday, December 17, 2022, 12pm

Bend Cello Collective at the La Pine Library

Saturday, February 11, 2023, 1pm

West Winds Quintet at High Desert Music Hall in Redmond

Saturday, February 11, 2023, 1pm

27th Street Brass Quintet at the Prineville Library

Saturday, February 11, 2023, 2pm

Dove String Quartet plus mezzo-soprano Charlene Chi at the Sunriver Library

Concerts are open to the public and tickets are not required.

Concerts are typically an hour in length.

cosymphony.com