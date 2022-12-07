Updated Locations
Music in Public Places provides an opportunity for Central Oregonians to hear chamber music close to home at libraries, and other public venues throughout Central Oregon, including Prineville, Redmond, Sisters, Sunriver and La Pine.
Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 6pm
Bend Cello Collective at the Downtown Bend Library
Saturday, December 17, 2022, 12pm
Bend Cello Collective at the La Pine Library
Saturday, February 11, 2023, 1pm
West Winds Quintet at High Desert Music Hall in Redmond
Saturday, February 11, 2023, 1pm
27th Street Brass Quintet at the Prineville Library
Saturday, February 11, 2023, 2pm
Dove String Quartet plus mezzo-soprano Charlene Chi at the Sunriver Library
Concerts are open to the public and tickets are not required.
Concerts are typically an hour in length.