A Gift To Remember: Now Playing! Upcoming Auditions: Murder On The Nile & RENT: School Edition — Pitch Day — Cascades 10 Submissions Now Open!

On Christmas Eve, during a snowstorm, a group of strangers are on a train to Boston from Bangor, Maine, where the airport had been shut down due to the weather. Once they reach Boston, many of the passengers hope to make connections to various destinations across the United States. A sailor is trying to get to Texas to place an engagement ring on his girlfriend’s finger. A software salesman, returning from a business trip, wants to return to Los Angeles and patch things up with his wife. A recently widowed woman wishes to spend the holidays with her daughter’s family in Boston. A man and his wife are attempting to reach Maryland in time for the birth of their first grandchild. And other travelers have similar desires to reach their destinations in time for Christmas. However, the train develops engine trouble, and there are track problems ahead. The passengers are suddenly forced to disembark and take shelter in a small depot in New Hampshire. Understandably disappointed and dispirited, they try to make the best of things with little success at first. Eventually, however, they begin to bond, despite their circumstances. They even find themselves beginning to accept their fate by finding ways to celebrate the true spirit of Christmas. As the former strangers become collective friends, through patience, understanding and humor, they realize the memory of this night will be a gift to remember.

Tickets are going fast – Make sure to get yours today!

Tickets

Upcoming Auditions

December 12 & 13, 6-9pm

Cascades Theatrical Company

148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend, OR 97701

Sides will be available at auditions!

Character Info

December 17, 10am-1pm

December 18 — Callbacks

Cascades Theatrical Company

148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend, OR 97701

Open to all teenagers and teenagers only!

Character Info

Pitch Day

Is there a play or musical you’d like to see performed on our stage in our 2023/24 season? We’d love to hear from you! Attend our annual “Pitch Day” and share your idea, or submit it online using the button below.

Online Submission

Cascades 10 — Submissions Open!

Cascades 10 is our annual festival of fresh new works by Pacific Northwest playwrights. These original 10- minute plays encourage the involvement of the community by bringing together local playwrights, directors, and actors.​​

Submit A One Act

Please submit your play in PDF format — submissions due by January 14.

cascadestheatrical.org