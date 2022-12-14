Drive-Thru Food Drive this Saturday at Two Park District Locations

The Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive on Saturday, December 17, to help fill the shelves at the NeighborImpact Food Bank.

Community members are invited to bring food donations to one of two BPRD locations from 10am to 2pm this Saturday.

Details:

Saturday, December 17 — 10am-1pm

Larkspur Community Center: Bend Senior Center entrance (1600 SE Reed Market Rd.)

The parking lot across from The Pavilion (Park and Float seasonally) (1001 SW Bradbury Dr.)

Food Bank donation items needed most include:

Canned proteins (chicken, tuna, etc.)

Soups and stews

Canned vegetables and fruit

Dried beans (black beans, pinto beans, lentils)

No glass packaging, please.

“The number of people who need food bank resources has increased 20 percent over last year. We especially need items like soups and stews, canned fruit, tuna and pasta to help fill food pantry shelves. Monetary donations allow us to purchase food at cost and help us build our new warehouse,” said Garth Brown, food resource specialist with NeighborImpact. “We are so appreciative of support from the community during the holiday season to help meet these needs.”

NeighborImpact donation bins are also available at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, Larkspur Community Center, The Pavilion and the BPRD Office through January 2, 2023. Facility visitors are encouraged to bring food items to donate during regular hours.

“Community members need one another. We want to support NeighborImpact’s important mission to provide food for our neighbors this winter,” said Julie Brown, BPRD communications and community relations manager.