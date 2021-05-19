Music Matters Free Series Begins May 24

Graphic | Courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival

The Sunriver Music Festival, together with Sunriver You, presents Music Matters, a six-week class reviewing a new topic every Monday from 5-6pm. The free series will begin May 24 and continue through June 8. Each class will draw inspiration from the programming for Sunriver Music Festival’s outdoor concert series scheduled for August 14-23. This is a great opportunity to learn a wealth of information and details about all sorts of music. This is a zoom-only class, and you will need to register at sunriveryou.com to receive an invitation to attend.

Swings Fore Strings

In other news, the Festival’s annual golf tournament returns on June 6. This is a good time for a beautiful cause: Gather your golfing buddies for a fun afternoon on the championship Woodlands Course, including raffles and games, food and drinks and, of course, live music! As a bonus, your registration includes additional discounted rounds of golf at the Meadows and Woodlands courses the whole weekend. The event is less than a month away, so sign up asap. Volunteers are also needed. Click Here.

