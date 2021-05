Come join the Sunriver Women’s Club to celebrate the 11th Sunriver Art Fair! Meet our artists and shop for fine arts and crafts. We’ll be in the beautiful Village at Sunriver, one of our proud sponsors, August 13-15, and online August 13-September 26.

Go to sunriverartfair.org for more information, or email us at:

sponsorship@sunriverartfair.org

Follow/like us on:

Facebook – facebook.com/SunriverArtFair

Instagram – instagram.com/sunriverartfair/

Twitter – twitter.com/SunriverArtFair

sunriverartfair.org