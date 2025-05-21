Music On The Green Returns for Summer

(Image courtesy of Visit Redmond Oregon)

Music on the Green, Redmond’s beloved outdoor summer concert series, nestled right in Redmond’s backyard, is set to bring the community together once again with its exciting lineup of performances, starting June 25.

Hosted in the scenic American Legion Park, this series epitomizes the spirit of summer with its blend of live music, local food trucks, and craft and business vendors. Over the course of six concerts, attendees can look forward to a diverse array of musical acts, making it the perfect family-friendly event. Business vendors will be on-site as well, providing a great opportunity to learn about local enterprises and services.

Whether you’re there to enjoy the music, savor the food, shop for unique crafts, or simply soak up the atmosphere. Music on the Green is the event you won’t want to miss. It’s a chance to relax, connect, and make summer memories. So, mark your calendars for June 25th and get ready to experience one of Redmond, Oregon’s most anticipated summer events.

visitredmondoregon.com