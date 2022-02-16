Nature Nights, a Job Opening, Join Our Board, Milkweed Planting & More

What a WILD winter we’ve had so far! As sno-parks get slushy and our trails get muddy, many of us are getting a little worried about these warmer temperatures and lack of snow. If you’re also concerned, we highly recommend attending our next Nature Night on March 2 on Climate Anxiety (details below).

You can also take advantage of the warmer weather and channel your inner busy beaver by joining us for an upcoming volunteer work party . (Or, just watch this awesome video of a very busy beaver maintaining its beaver dam under the cover of night!) What are you doing to enjoy this unseasonable weather (while also hoping for snow in the forecast)?

Read on for your Land Trust news, including Nature Nights, a job announcement, new Board member details, milkweed plantings and more.

Join Us at Nature Nights!

We hope you’ll join us for our upcoming Nature Nights. These free, virtual presentations on nature-related topics by experts in their field include:

March 2, 7-8:30pm: Is Climate Anxiety Bad for the Planet? with Dr. Sarah Jaquette Ray. Eco-anxiety is on the rise around the world, as communities increasingly experience the effects of climate change. Dr. Ray will draw on her recent book to explore climate anxiety, who feels it, and how it affects our ability to address climate change. Learn how you can manage your climate anxiety and become a stronger advocate for climate action. Learn more and register , then dig a little deeper into how climate anxiety is impacting our kids on our blog.

March 30, 7-8:30pm: American Pikas and Climate Change with Dr. Matt Shinderman. Dr. Shinderman will speak on the intriguing American pika and how they are adapting to major challenges like climate change, sharing the results of a five-year study of American pikas in the Pacific Northwest that suggests that they can persist in lower elevation landscapes in our high desert. Learn more .

Tickets are free, but registration is required to receive the link to join the Zoom event. Registration opens one month prior to each talk. We hope to see you there.

Welcome to Our Newest Board Member

The Land Trust would like to welcome our newest Board member, Stacey Forson.

Stacey grew up on her father’s working cattle ranch, east of Bend, developing a deep appreciation and connection to public lands and their resources, shaping her passion for the outdoors, as well as her career and academic goals. In 2018, Stacey retired from a rich, diverse and fulfilling 38 years with the Forest Service. She lived and worked in Prineville during her most recent post as the Forest Supervisor for the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland. Read more .

We’re Hiring! Looking for Stewardship Associate

The Land Trust is seeking a Stewardship Associate to join its dedicated team!

The Stewardship Associate assists with restoration, vegetation management planning and implementation, infrastructure and equipment maintenance, general property management and volunteer engagement. This is a core position of the stewardship team dedicated to restoring and protecting the long-term ecological resiliency of our properties.

The deadline to apply is February 18. Please see our full job posting for more details . And be sure to share this with those who would be a good fit for this position.

Join Our Board of Directors

The Land Trust is looking for passionate, dedicated, diverse volunteers to join our Board of Directors.

Land Trust Board members are trustees of the organization, with fiduciary and governing responsibilities to help meet the Land Trust’s mission of conserving and caring for the lands and waters that sustain Central Oregonians — human and natural — for generations to come. In short, we are looking for volunteers who want to meet new people and have fun, all while protecting the nature of Central Oregon!

Board members share responsibilities in leadership/governance, strategic planning, financial management, resource development, community relations and operations. To learn more about the role of a Board member, check out our Board Member position description .

People of color and those from historically underrepresented communities are strongly encouraged to apply. We are also currently seeking Board members with a financial background. Learn more .

Resources from our January Nature Night

Thanks to those of you who tuned in to our January Nature Night, A Low-to-No Snow Future. It was an educational and engaging presentation from Dr. Alan Rhoades and Dr. Erica Siirila-Woodburn.

Both Dr. Rhoades and Dr. Siirila-Woodburn shared how snowpack is being affected and will continue to be affected by climate change, and the impacts of this on our economy, our natural world, agriculture, energy grids, recreation and more.

However, a low-to-no snow future is not set in stone! Both presenters stressed that there is still time if we move quickly. While there might not be a magic bullet, a portfolio of approaches can be used together to help prevent a low-to-no snow future. Check out the recording and resources from this Nature Night .

It’s Milkweed Planting Time!

Did you know that it’s time to start thinking about planting milkweed indoors?

Central Oregon has two types of native milkweed — showy milkweed and narrowleaf milkweed. Both kinds were historically found throughout Central Oregon, but are now very limited in their range. Planting more native milkweed in our area can help the iconic Western monarch butterfly survive into the future.

Join us in creating more monarch butterfly habitat! Get your milkweed seeds and seed growing tips from us or buy your milkweed plants later this spring at a native plant nursery like Wintercreek Nursery.

Learn some additional tips on planting milkweed and helping monarch butterflies .

Caring for the Land During Muddy Trail Season

It’s that time of year again — muddy trail season! Sunny days during this time of year beckon us outside to enjoy our region’s fantastic trails (and that high-desert sunshine!). But did you know that hiking and biking on muddy trails can be destructive to the trail and surrounding land? As we all work together to become better stewards of the land, learn what happens when you use muddy trails .

If you do head out for a hike and find yourself encountering mud on the trail:

Please turn back. This helps keep trails happy, easy to hike in other seasons and saves the Land Trust (and others) time and resources.

If you encounter a small patch of mud or snow: walk through it, not around it (the better, but not great, option).

If the mud continues beyond isolated patches: turn around and hike back to the trailhead. Trail conditions are probably going to become worse, not better!

Check out our recommended spots to hike or bike during muddy trail season (aka the trails that aren’t muddy)

