Save the Dates for Sisters Folk Festival’s 21st My Own Two Hands Community Arts Celebration

(2019 is the last time My Own Two Hands took place in person. The event will return to a similar format in 2022 after two years of virtual auctions due to COVID-19 | Photo courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

My Own Two Hands (MOTH), the annual celebration of the arts and a major fundraiser for Sisters Folk Festival (SFF), will officially kick off on Friday, April 22 during the Fourth Friday Art Stroll in Sisters. This year’s event, now in its 21st year, includes an art stroll, public art reveal, free concert and in-person auction as part of the community-wide celebration of the arts. The events continue Friday, April 29 with the Community Arts Celebration, and Saturday, April 30 with the MOTH Art Auction and Party. This year’s Art Auction and Party will cap off the weekend with a hybrid virtual and in-person auction and fun interactive activities. Friday and Saturday evening’s events will take place under a tent at SFF’s headquarters and outdoor venue, Sisters Art Works. Funds raised through MOTH support SFF’s art and music education and programming initiatives in the Sisters schools and community.

This year’s theme, Moving Beyond, expresses a collective desire to celebrate our shared humanity and renew connections by gathering together through music, art and community building. Visual artists still have time to contribute art! The final deadline to donate artwork is March 11 to allow time for award selections, professional photography, media promotion and listings on our virtual platforms.

The first opportunity to view MOTH artwork in person will be April 22 during the Sisters Arts Association’s Fourth Friday Art Stroll. Artwork will be on display in the Cindy & Duncan Campbell Gallery, located inside the Sisters Art Works building at 204 W. Adams Ave., and in select galleries and businesses in town. Participating MOTH art hosting locations will be posted on SFF’s website in April. Art will be out on location through April 25. Online bidding will go live on April 22 and continue through the evening of April 30.

On Friday, April 29, the free-to-attend Community Arts Celebration at Sisters Art Works will feature student performers and the unveiling of a glass sculpture garden created by art students at Sisters Middle School, in collaboration with glass artist Susie Zeitner. Live music by Seattle-based modern funk/soul band True Loves will start at 7pm with food and beverage available for purchase. Information about the Fourth Friday Sisters Community Art Stroll can be found at sistersartsassociation.org .

The final happening of the art celebration will be the My Own Two Hands Moving Beyond Art Auction and Party on April 30. The event will be a hybrid in-person and virtual art auction (with all bidding done electronically), engaging activities and live music. In addition to the auction and concert, the event will celebrate the artists who have donated, their work and the creative economy in Sisters by providing a framework to strengthen and develop the visual and performing arts scene in Central Oregon. Tickets to the art auction and party will go on sale March 1 and are $90/person (dinner and drinks are included); contributing artists will receive complimentary tickets.

A vital component to MOTH is the raffle of a custom, hand-made 000-12 MA acoustic guitar, built here in Sisters by the nationally renowned guitar makers at Preston Thompson Guitars. Raffle tickets are set to go on sale April 1; only 400 will be sold at $25 each.

The landscape of COVID-19 is changing quickly. In response to the current steep decline in COVID-19 cases, SFF will not be requiring proof of vaccination to attend any of the My Own Two Hands activities. The event will comply with any state or county health measures in place at the time of the event. If no statewide mask mandate is in effect, masking will be optional and up to individual attendees.

As the event gets closer, you can find more information about My Own Two Hands — including artwork details, donation opportunities, participating art host businesses, etc. — at SistersFolkFestival.org .

My Own Two Hands 2022 Key Dates:

March 1 — Tickets to the MOTH Art Auction & Party go on sale

March 4 — Promotional art consideration deadline for art submissions

March 11 — Deadline for artists to submit art donations

April 1 — Raffle tickets to win a custom Preston Thompson guitar go on sale

April 22 — Art will go on display at the Fourth Friday Art Stroll at various businesses in downtown Sisters

April 22 — Online bidding for art auction begins

April 29 — Community Art Celebration at Sisters Art Works: free concert, public art installation unveiling, SSD student performances

April 30 — My Own Two Hands Art Auction & Party: dinner, live music by True Loves, art auction ends