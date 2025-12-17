New Bend Festival to Celebrate Arts, Culture & Community in the Bend Central District

A brand-new arts and culture festival is coming to the heart of Bend. The inaugural BCD Block Party will take over the Bend Central District on July 10-11, 2026, bringing together local artists, performers, makers, and community members for a two-day celebration of creativity in all its forms.

Designed to highlight the vibrant energy of the Bend Central District, Bend Block Party blends live music, visual art, fashion, theater, comedy, and interactive experiences into a walkable, community-focused festival.

The event kicks off Friday, July 10, with music-only sets hosted across local venues throughout the district, showcasing a range of regional talent and setting the tone for a weekend of creative connection.

On Saturday, July 11, the Bend Central District will transform into an open-street festival, featuring hands-on art activities, chalk art and mural installations, a fashion show, artist booths, games, a dedicated kids zone, and more. The celebration continues into the evening with theater and comedy performances hosted at district venues.

Artists and creatives are encouraged to get involved, artist applications are open now.

Additional details, including schedules, performers, and participating venues, will be announced in the coming months.

For updates, artist applications, and more information, visit bendblockparty.com and follow along on social media.

