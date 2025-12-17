St. Charles Prineville Hospice Auction Raises More Than $180K

(Photo courtesy of St. Charles Prineville Hospice)

St. Charles Foundation’s annual Prineville Hospice Auction was a big success, raising more than $180,000 to support hospice programs. The festive event was held at the Crook County Fairgrounds Indoor Area last week with a fun live auction of handmade quilts and Christmas trees as well as dinner, raffle and more.

“This festive, fun and impactful event raised funds to help give St. Charles flexibility and resources to continually raise the bar for world-class hospice care for everyone east of the Cascades,” said Jenny O’Bryan, executive director for St. Charles Foundation.

This year’s People’s Choice Quilt was River’s Edge, donated by Terri Waetjen, and the People’s Choice Tree was Believe… In Holiday Magic donated by Juliane Reed and Jeri Garner in memory of Patty McGuire and her joyful spirit.

The Prineville Hospice Auction was sponsored by Central Oregon Radiology Associations and Mid Oregon Credit Union.

About St. Charles Foundation:

The mission of St. Charles Foundation is to support the delivery and advancement of world-class health care in Central Oregon. St. Charles Foundation works with the community to develop and steward philanthropic resources to fund programs and capital projects that improve health, prevent disease, enhance quality of life and provide the highest quality care possible for all St. Charles patients now and in the future.

