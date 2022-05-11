New Blossoms Spring Art Show at the Music Hall

((L-R) Art by Joan Sheets, Cathleen Hungtington, Vance Perry and Linda Barker)

Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA) presents a two-day art event filled with artworks by over 25 Redmond artists and artisans. Works being offered for sale include, ceramics, digital, glass, jewelry, mixed media, acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings, graphite drawings, hand painted silk scarves, wood carving and more.

DCAA has joined forces with the High Desert Music Hall to present a Spring Art Show at the Music Hall on Saturday May 14 and Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 10:30am to 5pm. The event is free to the public.

High Desert Music Hall is located at 818 SW Forest Avenue in Redmond. A former church, the Music Hall was converted by owners, Ilko Major and Cimmaron Brodie as a place to combine music and art.

DCAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information about the Spring Art Show in the Music Hall Event, contact Mel Archer at chair@drycanyonartsassociation.com.

Featured Artist Bill Hunt

Woodcarver Bill Hunt has led an exciting life. Born in Canada, he immigrated to the United States at age two. Hunt spent 50 years in the real estate industry beginning as a broker in Spokane, ending up as the president of Century 21, China where he oversaw China’s largest real estate group. Hunt spent 20 years living overseas, and published two books, which detail his experiences working globally. Hunt retired to Central Oregon in 2016, and lives in Redmond with his wife, Gilda.

After retiring in 2016, Hunt took up wood carving and began creating his Fence Post Ducks, using 100-year-old cedar posts from the Central Oregon cattle ranches. Being an avid golfer and fisherman, he decided to expand his art into his Golf and Fish Art series by repurposing rare persimmon wood clubs with hand-carved duck heads to make a perfect, one-of-a-kind gift, as well as stringers of juniper wood fish.

Hunt will be one of over 20 artists and artisans participating in the Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA) New Blossoms: Spring Art Show at the Music Hall in the High Desert Music Hall located at 818 SW Forest Avenue in Redmond. Visit Hunt’s booth to see his amazing and unique wood carvings. The Spring Art Show at the Music Hall will be held Saturday May 14 and Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 10:30am to 5pm both days. The event is free to the public.

DCAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information about either DCAA or the Spring Art in the Music Hall Event, contact Mel Archer at chair@drycanyonartsassociation.com.

For more about Bill Hunt, visit his Facebook page.

drycanyonartsassociation.com