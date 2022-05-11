Sunriver Music Festival News & an Invitation

(Graphics | Courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Sunriver Music Festival’s summer season is fast approaching! It will be sooner than you think. New talent and new perspectives reflect the changes we have all been through the last couple of years. With a new lease on life that we’re looking forward to sharing with you, we are honored and excited to announce that Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell will be joining the Festival leading a plethora of musical talent.

The dates for the 45th Annual Summer Festival are August 8-21, 2022 in Sunriver and Bend with Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell, the Festival Orchestra and world-class soloists. “We are deep in the midst of shaping this exceptional inaugural season with our new Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell,” states Executive Director Meagan Iverson, “I’m thoroughly excited about the musical experiences Maestro Mitchell is crafting for this community.” Watch sunrivermusic.org for sneak peeks as the details come together and start or renew your membership now to get in on early ticket sales for the best seats!

But before the annual Summer Festival, golf season is in full swing so don’t forget to bring your golf clubs, friends and laughter on Sunday, June 5 to Sunriver Resort’s Woodlands Golf Course. Our 13th Annual Swings fore Strings golf tournament promises to be a good time.

We will be hosting everyone with beverages, food, live music, and camaraderie. There will be golf, of course, with a 1pm shotgun start with scramble/best ball format. All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Festival’s concerts and education programs. Your partnership is greatly appreciated and this is a fantastic way to enjoy life while supporting the future of music.

Eighteen holes of golf in prime weekend time like this at the internationally-celebrated Woodlands Course is already around the same price. And by choosing to play in Swings fore Strings, you get those same 18 holes, PLUS free Sunriver Brewing beer all day, PLUS a catered dinner from the Sunriver Resort chefs, PLUS the good feelings knowing you’re partnering with Central Oregon’s premier classical music festival – Sunriver Music Festival – and helping ensure music education for the next generation. Contact us at information@sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-1084 to register or to discuss Swings fore Strings sponsorship benefits.

Shortly after our Swings fore Strings Golf Extravaganza, Festival Faire will be happening on July 10, 2022. It is this community’s premier fundraiser of the year and should not be missed! It will be held in Sunriver Resort’s iconic Great Hall and is $125 per person. At this lively dinner, vital funds are raised for the Young Artists Scholarships.

Come for a multi-course dinner and drinks, entertainment from fabulous 2022 Young Artists Scholarship recipients, lively auction, and inspiring stories.

Sunriver Music Festival is committed to expanding the audience for classical music by nurturing the next generation of artistic talent and by presenting a world-class musical experience for Central Oregon residents and visitors.

sunrivermusic.org