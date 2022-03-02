New Exhibit Opening Friday: Intersections: Where Art & Activism Meet

(Photos | Courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

Intersections: Where Art & Activism Meet features the work of two contemporary artists at the center of art and social critique.

April Bey’s Atlantica depicts a world, beyond this earth, where Blackness, queerness and joy are respected and celebrated. Atlantica seeks to center Black opulence and pleasure when on Earth both concepts are withheld and judged perpetually through the lens of white supremacy. The Los Angeles Times describes April’s work as “surreal and hilarious”, “an exuberant, sense-tingling journey through an imagined planet where Black people flourish and thrive.”

Oakland-based artist, Sadie Barnette, features three photographs — some of the only remaining documentation and ephemera — from her father’s The New Eagle Creek Saloon, the first Black-owned gay bar in San Francisco. Her father, Rodney Barnette, is the subject of much of her work. He was an activist and a member of the Black Panther Party. In these still life photos, roses serve to memorialize otherwise undocumented/unknown/unarchived ephemera, while sparkling rhinestones elevate these images from archive to legend. ​

This exhibit is in partnership with World Muse. World Muse believes Art is a powerful tool for social change. We are honored to partner with Scalehouse to explore the intersection of Art and Activism through the artwork of April Bey and Sadie Barnette.

The Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-6pm and we are adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Join Scalehouse + World Muse for an Opening Reception, featuring April Bey

Friday, March 4 at the Scalehouse Gallery

Opening Reception + April Bey Artist Talk: 5:30-6:30pm

Cost: $10

After 6:30pm, the Scalehouse Gallery will be open to the general public for First Friday.

April Bey will discuss her larger body of work, Atlantica, at the opening reception for the World Muse Unconference. Tickets are required.

Please note: The ticketing page is for the World Muse Unconference. To purchase tickets for Friday’s event only, scroll down to the ‘Add-ons’ section to ADD April Bey’s event separately and add a single “$10 Live & Virtual Access — Pay What You Can” ticket. Please add the live event ticket to reserve your spot.

Native Arts and Cultures Foundation Grant Opportunity

The LIFT–Early Career Support for Native Artists program is a one-year award for emerging Native artists to develop and realize new projects. The program’s focus is to provide financial support and professional development to artists whose work aims to uplift communities and advance positive social change. The grant deadline is March 16, 2022.

