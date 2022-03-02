Three New Shows Coming to the Tower Theatre

((L-R) Gangstagrass, Jim Messina and Maria Muldaur are coming to the Tower Theatre | Photos courtesy of the Tower Theatre)

The Tower Theatre lineup is growing, as three new shows have been added for April.

Gangstagrass

Live at the Tower April 10 at 7:30pm

Reserved seating, doors open at 6:30pm

Blending bluegrass and hip-hop may seem like an unlikely recipe for success, but don’t tell that to Rench, the mastermind behind the Emmy-nominated bluegrass/hip-hop outfit Gangstagrass.

towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/gangstagrass

Jim Messina

Live at the Tower April 11 at 7:30pm

Reserved seating, doors open at 6:30pm

Few musical artists résumés list membership in a band inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; fewer still can lay claim to being a founding member of the seminal band credited with creating Country Rock; and only one artist can include all the above in addition to being one-half of the most successful duo of the 1970s.

towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/jim-messina

Maria Muldaur

Live at the Tower April 13 at 7:30pm

Reserved seating, doors open at 6:30pm

Maria Muldaur is best known worldwide for her 1974 mega-hit Midnight at the Oasis, which received several Grammy nominations, and enshrined her forever in the hearts of Baby Boomers everywhere; but despite her considerable pop music success, her 55-plus-year career could best be described as a long and adventurous odyssey through the various forms of American Roots Music.

towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/maria-muldaur

Please Note: An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people gather. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. By entering the Tower Theatre’s facilities, employees and patrons voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

For concerns, questions and more info, contact 541-317-0700 or info@towertheatre.org .