New Fall Art Classes Come to Sunriver This October

(Pieces courtesy of Artists’ Gallery Sunriver)

When locals and visitors come to the Artists’ Gallery Sunriver in the Sunriver Village, we often get questions about art classes. We’re responding by adding three new artist classes this fall to supplement our existing painting class. Starting in October, three offerings will be in place, with more to follow before the year ends.

Accomplished painter Bonnie Junell has been doing her Sip & Paint classes for many years at the gallery. She teaches students in a low-stress environment to learn basic painting techniques while creating a work that they can be proud to hang on their wall. She adds complementary wine and chocolates to create a festive atmosphere. No experience is necessary. “My goal is for those attending the classes to have fun and learn the skills to become a painter.” Her next class is October 9.

Watercolor artist Dianne Lay is introducing her Watercolor Doodles class on October 7. She invites you to splash, swirl, and doodle your way into the fall and holidays while creating two festive greeting cards in each two-hour class. Perfect for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, these fun sessions welcome newbies and beginners, with supplies provided or the option to bring your own.

Fused glass artist Heidi Brown began her new classes in September, and will host her second on October 16. Under her guidance you’ll learn to cut and break glass, play with colorful frit, stringers, and murrini, and design your very own fused glass piece. Once your masterpiece is complete, it will be fired at 1,480 degrees in a kiln and returned to you in just a few days — ready to brighten up your home. There are special premade glass items to make decorating easier and lots more fun, including glow in the dark, sparkly and shiny pieces.

Starting soon, mosaic artist Jesica Carleton will bring her skills to the gallery with some exciting classes as well. All class information can be found at our website: artistsgallerysunriver.com/classes.

Come enjoy fall in Sunriver and show your artistic side with these fun classes.

artistsgallerysunriver.com