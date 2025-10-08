Sign Up Now for Winter Art Classes at Sisters Art Works

(Photos courtesy of SFF Presents)

Join us this winter for a series of cozy, hands-on art classes at Sisters Art Works — open to curious beginners and seasoned makers alike! We’re offering four Saturday workshops for adults and teens who want to create, play, and connect.

We believe creativity should be open to everyone, so we offer Pay What You Can pricing through the SFF Presents scholarship fund. If the recommended tuition is a barrier, you can request a scholarship when you register!

Recommended Tuition: $85/class

Saturday, November 1 Build & Belong: Crafting Tunnel Cards — Design, cut, and assemble a layered tunnel card inspired by woodland stories and autumn magic. Whether it’s a squirrel under a branch, an owl mid-flight, or a child’s footprints in the snow, each layered tunnel card will tell its own story.

1-4pm, JAM Studio

Materials included. Open to participants 13 and older.

Saturday, December 6 Craft & Connect: Winter Wreath or Table Centerpiece — Create mini wreaths or centerpiece using natural materials like pinecones, evergreen sprigs, dried oranges, cinnamon sticks, moss, and twine. This hands-on project is great for beginners and makes a lovely keepsake.

1-4pm, JAM Studio

Materials included (feel free to bring any special elements you’d like to contribute). Open to participants 13 and older.

Saturday, January 3 Paint and Gather: Winter Bottlescapes — Paint serene winter scenes onto metal water bottles using vibrant acrylic paints. Whether you’re dreaming up a peaceful forest landscape or a playful snow day, you’ll be guided step-by-step to bring your scene to life.

1-4pm, JAM Studio

Paint included; bring your own metal water bottle. Open to participants 13 and older.

Saturday, February 7 Persona Power: A Creative Writing & Bookmaking Playshop — Step into imaginative personas, write from new voices, and create handmade books to give your characters a home. Come with openness, curiosity, and a willingness to experiment for a transformative creative experience with Krayna Castelbaum.

1-4pm, JAM Studio

Materials included. Open to participants 18 and older.

