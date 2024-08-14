New High Desert Project Series Announced

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Upcoming Event Series

We the People: The Democratic Process in the High Desert

Join us for our next High Desert Project series, We the People: The Democratic Process in the High Desert!

Through four thought-provoking events, we will discuss how democracy shows up in our lives. Together we’ll explore a range of perspectives on questions like, “How divided are we and what does that mean for the democratic process?” and “What are your democratic responsibilities to society?”

If these questions challenge your thinking and reflect your experiences, we invite you to apply to take part in this exciting journey. Let’s explore the complexities of the democratic process together and help build understanding across divides as members of the High Desert community!

To learn more about the four events in this series and to apply, follow the link below.

Event Series with the High Desert Project

Detailed event schedule at the Apply Today link below

Space is limited

Contact

If you are interesting in joining or have questions about the We the People event series, please contact Michelle Seiler at michelle@highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4753, ext. 376 or click the Apply Today link above to fill out a quick form.

highdesertmuseum.org