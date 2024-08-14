The Gallery Next Door

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Art League)

Although most art lovers in Bend are familiar with the wonderful local galleries there, they may not be aware that in their neighboring town of Sunriver there is a new art gallery. It is located in the Sunriver Christian Fellowship building and is called the Nancy McGrath Green Gallery; named for retired Pastor Nancy Green after 32 years of service.

The Gallery, which opened a little over a year ago, has been gaining recognition and is attracting visitors from as far away as Sisters. It is located in the reception area and hallways of the Fellowship facility and holds 25 to 40 pieces of original fine art.

The Gallery is currently hosting a show featuring creations by 13 members of the High Desert Art League, including selections of oil, acrylic, pastel and watercolor paintings, and of photography. The 13 artists displaying their work are Helen Brown, Pamela Beaverson, Barbara Cella, Jan Dow, Janet Frost, Liz Haberman, Michelle Lindblom, Jean Lubin, Karen Maier, Jacqueline Newbold, Vivian Olsen, Janice Rhodes and Joren Traveller.

Previous to the current High Desert show, other Central Oregon artists and groups of artists have shown their work at the gallery including the SageBrushers Art Society, The Plein Air Painters of Oregon and artists from the Artists’ Gallery Sunriver and the Red Chair Gallery.

Where the Bend galleries such as Mockingbird Gallery, Tumalo Art Co., Red Chair Gallery, Peterson Contemporary Art, the Linus Pauling Gallery and more offer First Friday Art Walks, the Sunriver area often has Second Saturday art events, and can provide a wonderful escape for hiking, biking, golfing, kayaking, horseback riding or shopping. There’s also the Nature Center and Observatory and a variety of places to eat at the end of your visit.

Exhibits are changed quarterly and receptions accompany each new show. The Nancy McGrath Green Gallery is located at 18139 Cottonwood Road and open for viewing Monday through Friday from 2-4pm and Sundays, following church services from 11:30am-1pm.

For more information, contact the Gallery director, Liz Haberman at McGrath.Green.Gallery@gmail.com.