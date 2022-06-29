New Oregon Book — Images of America: Cascade Locks and Canal

(Cascade Locks and Canal | Photo courtesy of Arcadia Publishing)

Arcadia Publishing announced the release of Images of America: Cascade Locks and Canal, coming Monday, August 8, 2022.

About the Book & Author

A stretch of tumbling white water five miles long, the Cascades of the Columbia River were the single greatest barrier to inland river trade and travel in the Pacific Northwest. One solution, the Cascade Locks and Canal, took nearly 18 painstaking years to construct. From 1878 to 1896, hundreds of laborers blasted, chipped and hauled over 800,000 cubic yards of rock and debris from the riverbed, carved and laid masonry and welded steel to create the locks. After their completion, thousands of trips, millions of dollars in freight and hundreds of thousands of passengers made their way through the locks. Made redundant in 1938 by the completion of the Bonneville Dam, the remnants of the structure are still visible today in Cascade Locks, Oregon.

The Friends of the Cascade Locks Historical Museum is the nonprofit organization that manages the Cascade Locks Historical Museum. Compiled by executive director Janice Crane, this text includes historic photographs from the collection of the Cascade Locks Historical Museum with additions from private collections and museums along the Columbia River.

Binding: Paperback

Dimensions: 6 1/2″x9 1/4″

Pages: 128

Photos: 200 B&W

ISBN-13: 978-1-4671-0816-4

Price: $23.99

Series: Images of America

Pub Date: 2022

