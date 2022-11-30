New Perspective for December

Trust your decisions that are made on the 1st, especially over the next few days. Self-doubt on the 3rd could lead to over-explaining on the 5th. Get solid with yourself on the 6th and realize how important it is to believe in what you are doing. The Full Moon on the 7th brings change and you need to be confident with your choices. Too many options on the 9th could lead to more confusion so take your time.

Revisit your decisions on the 12th and be secure with your position. Conversations on the 15th could be full of questions and might leave you hesitating. Listen closely on the 17th and you will know clearly what changes you need to make. Move forward with confidence on the 19th and don’t look back.

Opportunities after the 20th bring new beginnings and changes that feel more comfortable. The New Moon on the 23rd brings healing and will set a better tone for the rest of the month. Follow your heart on the 28th and you will be glad you did. Relationships bring answers on the 29th so pay attention to what is being said. A significant transformation on the 31st will open your heart and invite you to be more receptive. Welcome a fresh start as the year comes to a close and trust in the future.

