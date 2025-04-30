New Perspective for May

Listen to your heart on the 2nd as it invites you to dream. Ask for what you want on the 5th and be ready for the changes that happen. Let go of being mad, sad or disappointed on the 6th and realize it just gets in the way of your happiness. Remind yourself that you are enough on the 10th and know that you are deserving.

The Full Moon on the 12th is intense and emotional so choose your words carefully. Stay focused on your own needs on the 14th and let other people do the same. Changes on the 17th are unexpected and could inspire you to move in a new direction. Decisions are necessary on the 18th and will bring opportunities that could surprise you. Think about finding a new approach to an old situation on the 20th and realize this is what will make it work.

Follow your heart on the 22nd and be a cooperative influence. Conversations bring change on the 24th and new beginnings start to show up. More decisions on the 25th can create new changes and it will be time to take action. Talk about your dreams during the New Moon on the 26th and welcome more conversations in the near future. Everyone has something to say on the 29th so stay open to what is being said. Realize how much has happened this month and celebrate all of the changes.

