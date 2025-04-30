Downtown Bend Farmers Market Opens May 7 for the 2025 Season

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, the Bend Farmers Market (BFM) kicks off its 2025 season in Brooks Street Alley, just off Drake Park in downtown Bend. The much-anticipated return of the downtown market marks the beginning of a season filled with local flavors, community spirit, and farm-fresh goodness.

“We invite everyone to come join us for Bend’s longest running farmers market!” said Justin Halvorsen, BFM board president. The downtown market is a tradition that brings families, friends and our community together. Come by and support the local vendors and farmers!”

BFM is a true farmers market dedicated to supporting the viability of local farmers, ranchers and food producers who offer fresh local produce, protein, and farm products to the people of Central Oregon. Market visitors can expect to find an abundance of seasonal produce, freshly baked goods, handcrafted artisanal food products, and much more. Each vendor brings unique offerings, ensuring there’s something for every taste and preference. With an emphasis on quality, sustainability, and supporting local producers, the market provides an opportunity for shoppers to make a positive impact on their community while enjoying the freshest ingredients Oregon has to offer.

The BFM welcomes visitors to shop with EBT/SNAP benefits and offers a $20 match each week through the Double Up Food Bucks program to spend on fresh produce, and a $6 match each week to spend on cheese, meat, poultry and seafood through the Protein Perks program.

The Market will run every Wednesday from 11am-3pm May 7 to October 8, 2025.

Wednesday Market Vendors:

Ascend Mushrooms, Bend Breakfast Burrito, Berkey’s Blueberries, Beruna, Blue River Ferments, Bohemian Roastery, Bombaci Pasta, Boundless Farmstead, Brandywine Fisheries, Broadus Bees, Compassion Kombucha, Curmuffins, Dan’s Smoked Salmon, DD Ranch, Deschutes Canyon Garlic, Deschutes Gourmet Mushrooms, Deschutes Produce, Farmhouse Pies, Fibonacci Farm, Field’s Grassfed Beef, FixaFoods, Fred Sauce, Happy Harvest Farm, Hummus Stop, Lazy Z Ranch, Luce’s Bakehouse, M’s Bakery, Marquam Hill Berries, Mill Fire Baking, Mountain Town Foods, Noosh, Not Bread, North 44 Farm, Oh Ghee, Oregon Spirit Distillers, Pine Mountain Ranch, Rainshadow Organics, Rawmona’s Kitchen, Roger’s Roasted Wheat, Rooper Ranch, Royal Juice, Sakari Farm, Sungrounded Farm, Sweet Bean Provisions, The Crows Croft, Tumalo Lavender, and Zodiac Farms.

For more information, please contact Ann Pistacchi-Peck, or visit bendfarmersmarket.com.

About Bend Farmer’s Market:

The Bend Farmer’s Market has been an institution in Central Oregon for more than 20 years. Its mission is to create and sustain a centralized market that provides fresh, local produce and farm products to its Central Oregon community, both providing a viable market for its local farmers and enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon.

bendfarmersmarket.com